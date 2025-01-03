Top Florida Personal Injury Firm, Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, Announces Eliot Veith has Joined the Practice

Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, a top personal injury firm in Florida, is proud to announce the addition of Eliot Veith to their distinguished team of attorneys.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a strong educational background and a passion for justice, Attorney Eliot Vieth brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm. Mr. Veith graduated magna cum laude from Florida State University (FSU) in 2020, earning a bachelor's degree in both criminology and political science. He also holds a certificate of education in emergency management. Following his undergraduate studies, Eliot pursued his legal education at Stetson University College of Law, where he excelled academically and gained practical experience. During his time at Stetson, Eliot worked as a law clerk and then an associate attorney for a prominent Tampa law firm, where he honed his skills in personal injury and criminal defense. Eliot's commitment to serving the community is evident in his work. He has been actively involved in representing the injured, the overcharged, and the wrongly accused in the Tampa Bay Area. His addition to Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law is a testament to the firm's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional legal representation to their clients. Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law has built a reputation for excellence in personal injury law. The firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights of individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a team of experienced attorneys, they offer personalized and compassionate legal services to ensure their clients receive the justice and compensation they deserve.