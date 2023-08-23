Top Florida Personal Injury Firm, Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, Announces Rob Murphy has joined the Practice

Prominent Florida, personal injury law firm, Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, is pleased to share the addition of their newest attorney, Rob Murphy.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, an established personal injury practice based in Tampa, welcomes attorney Rob Murphy to the team. His legal knowledge and experience are a great addition to the firm. Mr. Murphy was born in New York but relocated to the Tampa Bay area in the early 1990s and earned his bachelor's degree in three years from The University of South Florida in Tampa, FL. While completing his undergraduate degree, Mr. Murphy had the opportunity to work for the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office and a Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge, which solidified his desire to become a trial attorney. He obtained his Juris Doctorate from Florida State University College of Law. After law school he returned to Tampa to begin his legal career. For the first 8 years of Mr. Murphy's career, he defended personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home and long-term care clients. He became a partner at a nationwide firm; however, he decided that he was far more interested in helping the people in the community where he has lived for more than 30 years. Since then, his practice has been dedicated to representing the injured, and the families of the injured, in a vast array of personal injury, medical malpractice and long-term care cases throughout Florida. His time spent representing "the other side" has provided invaluable experience litigating cases against those large corporations and insurance companies. Mr. Murphy is admitted to practice in all Florida State and Federal courts and is a member of the Florida Bar, Hillsborough County Bar Association, Florida Justice Association and Tampa Bay Trial Lawyers Association.