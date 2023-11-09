Top Gastroenterology and Liver Disease Specialist, Dr. David P. Yamini, Receives Castle Connolly's 2023 Top Doctor® Award

Recipients of this prestigious award were nominated by their peers, and it is a highly selective list. Those who are among the very best in their specialties are chosen for inclusion.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. David Yamini has been selected as a 2023 Top Doctor® by Castle Connolly. Dr. Yamini is an accomplished physician who is double board-certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine. He serves patients in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, CA, treating diseases and disorders of the digestive system. Dr. Yamini's medical education, training, hospital appointments and disciplinary history were rigorously screened by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team. Castle Connolly publishes its list of Top Doctors at http://www.castleconnolly.com and in a wide variety of partner publications, magazines and affiliate websites. Around 7% of the nation's top board-certified, licensed physicians have been selected as Castle Connolly Top Doctors in their regions for their specialties. Individuals do not and cannot pay to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. Dr. David Yamini offers advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures and has established a reputation as one of the best Los Angeles gastroenterologists and liver disease specialists. Dr. Yamini offers expertise in issues involving the digestive tract, biliary system, liver and pancreas, with a proficiency in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). He takes a comprehensive approach to diagnosing and treating patients with all types of gastrointestinal (GI) problems and disorders that affect the small and large intestine, stomach, esophagus, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's, ulcerative colitis), indigestion (dyspepsia), small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Dr. Yamini provides his patients with a superior level of compassionate and attentive personalized care.