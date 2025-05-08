Top Global Strategic Communications Firm Red Banyan Announces Hire of Madeline Twiford as Account Coordinator

"Our team is built on high standards and real impact, and Madeline has already shown she can deliver on both" - Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan Post this

"Our team is built on high standards and real impact, and Madeline has already shown she can deliver on both," said Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan. "Her creative thinking, strong attention to detail, and ability to adapt quickly to complex client needs make her an excellent addition to our team."

At Red Banyan, Twiford has quickly integrated into key client projects, providing hands-on support for media outreach, drafting communications, and coordinating project timelines. Her precision and reliability have already established her as a go-to resource within the team, trusted to execute with consistency and deliver meaningful results.

"Red Banyan has given me the opportunity to work closely with clients and take on projects that challenge me to think critically and adapt quickly," said Twiford. "Working closely with the team, I've been able to see firsthand how effective storytelling can shape perception and drive engagement, and I'm excited to keep building on that experience."

Red Banyan continues to expand its national team by bringing on standout communicators like Twiford, further strengthening the firm's position as a trusted partner for organizations facing complex challenges and seeking to elevate brand visibility.

Red Banyan is a globally recognized public relations firm specializing in solving complex, highly sensitive, and mission-critical challenges. With expertise in crisis communications, strategic communications, corporate public relations, government relations, legal PR, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers a strategy-driven, integrated approach. Learn more at: https://redbanyan.com.

