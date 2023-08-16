Top Hempcrete Builders Announce Online Collaboration to Boost New Industry

Builders, architects and homeowners will learn to build with hemp-lime "hempcrete" in a series of high-quality interactive courses this fall through the new Hemp Build School Masterminds.

Hemp building methods, perfected over decades in EU, now available online in the USA

Builders, architects and homeowners will learn to build with industrial hemp-lime "hempcrete" in a series of high-quality interactive courses this fall through the new Hemp Build School Mastermind courses.

The 12 lesson-courses offered through the HempbuildMag.com Community give pros and homeowners access and expertise in a new US technology, perfected over decades in Europe and now available in the United States.

Top hemp-building professionals, who have built dozens of hemp homes in the United States, will teach online and in person in an interactive setting, said Ray Kaderli, president of Hemp Build Network.

"The course material grows with questions, input and documentation from participants, who can help each other," Kaderli said. "The courses have an online Mastermind component to help participants succeed individually," he added.

Classes begin August. 31, 2023 and meet twice monthly. Professional-level classes include 2-4 days of jobsite workshops in San Antonio, TX (travel not included).

European Green Building Tech

Hemp-lime, or "hempcrete" has been used as wall-fill insulation in Europe for decades, as a way to reduce the carbon footprint of the construction industry. Hemp building materials have been spec'd in large projects by international architecture firms like Skidmore Owings & Merrill (SOM).

Quick-growing hemp in building materials sequesters carbon and provides a non-toxic sustainable source of woody-fiber. Hemp-lime [hempcrete] is mold and pest-resistant, fire-resistant and long-lasting.

Hempcrete can be spray-applied, made into blocks or panels, or packed by hand. Hempcrete has been tested in the United States under ASTM E84 for fire resistance and ASTM C-118 for R-value (2.2/inch).

Industrial hemp was legalized in the United States following the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Today, at least US 20 processors are generating US-grown industrial hemp for building materials. In September, 2022, Hemp-lime was accepted into the ICC 2024 International Building Codes.

Instructors for the course are the top pros in the developing US hemp building industry and have built dozens of hemp homes in the United States.

Collaborating instructors are:

Cameron McIntosh of PA-based Americhanvre Cast Hemp, US distributor of the Ereasy Spray-Apply system

of PA-based Americhanvre Cast Hemp, US distributor of the Ereasy Spray-Apply system Tom Rossmassler of MA-based Hempstone, hempcrete and natural building consultant with expertise in carbon sequestration

of MA-based Hempstone, hempcrete and natural building consultant with expertise in carbon sequestration Tim White of Texas Healthy Homes, a 30-year natural builder and hempcrete expert

of Texas Healthy Homes, a 30-year natural builder and hempcrete expert Mark Benjamin of CO-based Crown Jade Design and Engineering, a natural building engineer who has designed multiple hempcrete homes.

of CO-based Crown Jade Design and Engineering, a natural building engineer who has designed multiple hempcrete homes. Ray Kaderli of Hemp Build Network has built the first permitted hempcrete home in San Antonio, TX

The $295 Hemp Build SchoolMastermind - Homeowner course (online) is designed to make building a healthy, sustainable hemp home possible with the right resources and trusted regional suppliers. Potential hemp homeowners can have their questions answered by the best in the business and save hours of time and money to chart a realistic path to build their hemp dream home.

The Hemp Build School Mastermind - Pro is designed for people who want to develop skills or break into the hemp building industry as hempcrete insulation installers, natural home builders or commercial hemp developers. The $1,295 course includes 2-4 days of hands-on job site experience in San Antonio, TX (travel costs not included) along with specific curricula to eliminate pain points in design, building, sourcing and scheduling.

The Mastermind Pro course is also available for corporations with up to three members for $2,395.00.

"Building with hemp is possible, but the technology is new and we want to give participants the tools to save time and money and succeed," Kaderli said.

ABOUT HEMP BUlLD SCHOOL: Hemp Build School is a collaboration of experienced US hemp-lime builders sharing their expertise to create the new hemp building industry. Building with hemp-lime ("hempcrete") creates non-toxic, mold and pest-resistant buildings that are fire-resistant and long-lasting with superior insulation properties.

