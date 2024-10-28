Top Honors for Remarkable Films at the 19th Tasveer Film Festival

"Our curation is deliberate. Year after year, we work with great conviction to present nuanced narratives often facing censorship and suppression in South Asia." Post this

"We curate films from all South Asian countries and their Diaspora, and we are dedicated to uplifting independent South Asian filmmakers and Diaspora storytelling," said Rita Meher, Executive Director and Founder of the Tasveer Film Market.

Shailaja Rao, Associate Director of the Tasveer Film Festival, added, "Our curation is deliberate. Year after year, we work with great conviction to present nuanced narratives often facing censorship and suppression in South Asia. Storytellers in the region frequently navigate challenging social, cultural, legal, and political landscapes that can hinder their ability to express themselves freely."

The Festival held two competitions: juried and audience-based. Winners were selected by a carefully selected jury of industry professionals and by audience members through post-screening ballots.

Juried Competition Winners:

Best Feature Narrative: All We Imagine As Light by Payal Kapadia

Best Short Narrative: Holy Curse by Snigdha Kapoor

Best Feature Documentary: Bhangaar by Sumira Roy

Honorable Mentions: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Now and Then (Feature Documentary) and Loop Line (Short)

Tasveer Audience Choice Awards:

Best Narrative Feature: A Nice Indian Boy by Roshan Sethi

Best Narrative Short: Pink by Yassa Khan

Best Documentary Short: A Dream Called Khushi by Rishabh Jain

Best Actor: Faizan Sheikh from Stalled

Best Animation: Loop Line by Renuka Shahane

Best Director: Pooja Kaul for The Umesh Chronicles

Best LGBTQI Film: Katlaa Curry by Rohit Prajapati

Best Social Justice Film: A Lullaby for Yellow Roses by Rahul Roye

Best Children's Film: Gold Medal by Ujjwal Patel

