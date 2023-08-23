Top LA Facial Aesthetic Specialist, Dr. Alexander Rivkin, Joined Galderma's Train the Trainer Event Showcasing Restylane Eyelight: A Revolutionary Tear Trough Solution

Dr. Alexander Rivkin is a globally recognized facial aesthetic and facial filler specialist in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Rivkin is known for minimally invasive facial aesthetics and non-surgical facial sculpting.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently this month, Yale-trained aesthetic expert Dr. Alexander Rivkin took part in Galderma's distinguished "Train the Trainer" event in New York, NY, where he assumed a significant role as faculty. The event convened prominent medical professionals to foster the exchange of insights, introduce breakthrough innovations and elevate expertise in the aesthetics field. At the event, Dr. Rivkin brought his extensive knowledge and experience to the forefront as he served as faculty, imparting his insights to train injectors in developing a keen aesthetic sensibility. His active involvement underlines his commitment to setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation in the aesthetic realm. At the event, Galderma took the opportunity to introduce its latest breakthrough innovation, Restylane Eyelight. This innovative hyaluronic acid (HA) filler, recently granted FDA approval for tear trough treatment, addresses the long-standing challenges associated with tear trough concerns. In addition to his role as a faculty member, Dr. Rivkin was also a notable instructor in the cadaver lab workshop. His dual roles at the meeting showcased his expertise not only in teaching and training but also in applying advanced techniques in practical settings. With the insights gained from the "Train the Trainer" event, he is poised to enhance his practice, ensuring that patients continue to receive exceptional care and gain access to the latest innovations. At his clinic, RIVKIN Aesthetics, Dr. Rivkin creates undetectable subtle facial transformations and is a true pioneer in the world of aesthetic surgery with top credentials and a superior level of education. He frequently trains practitioners from all over the world on optimizing advanced injection techniques and serves as a lead investigator on many FDA and NIH clinical trials.