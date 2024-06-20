Top Los Angeles Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Farzin Kerendian Educates Future Doctors on Minimally Invasive Approach to Treating Breast Implant Illness

"It was a privilege to speak to the next generation of doctors about the advanced methods we use to treat breast implant illness," said Dr. Kerendian. "By focusing on minimally invasive procedures, we can significantly improve the patient experience and outcomes." Post this

This educational engagement is a testament to Dr. Kerendian's ongoing dedication to mentorship and his role in shaping the future of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. His expertise in providing natural and youthful results has solidified his status as a top-rated surgeon, as evidenced by his recent accolade as a Top Patient Rated Doctor for 2024 by Find Local Doctors.

About Dr. Farzin Kerendian:

Dr. Farzin Kerendian is renowned for his exceptional skill in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. He operates his Desired Beauty practice in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and Bakersfield, CA. Dr. Kerendian completed his surgical training at the prestigious Weill Cornell Medicine—Cornell University hospital system in NYC, where he served as chief resident. He further honed his expertise through a fellowship in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Kerendian's dedication to innovation and patient care is reflected in his ongoing contributions to academic and clinical advancements.

Patients at Desired Beauty benefit from a comprehensive range of procedures, including body contouring, lip enhancements, scar revision, male plastic surgery, cosmetic facial procedures, ear surgery, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, injectables/fillers, liposuction, and various non-surgical treatments.

For consultations at Desired Beauty's Beverly Hills / Los Angeles location, please call (310) 274-4900, or the Bakersfield clinic at (661) 327-4400. For more information, visit http://www.desiredbeauty.com.

