Top Los Angeles Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Farzin Kerendian Educates Future Doctors on Minimally Invasive Approach to Treating Breast Implant Illness

Renowned cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Farzin Kerendian, recently presented to medical students at the Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, CA.
LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Farzin Kerendian, a distinguished board-certified cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon, recently shared his innovative techniques for treating breast implant illness with doctors in training at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, CA. Dr. Kerendian's presentation focused on his minimally invasive approach, which includes techniques such as en bloc capsulectomy and implant removal through small, hidden incisions. These methods are designed to minimize scarring and reduce recovery time, ensuring optimal patient outcomes.
Dr. Kerendian's approach allows for implant and capsulectomy procedures with or without a breast lift and may also include reconstruction using fat grafting to the breast. His commitment to advancing surgical techniques and enhancing patient care has earned him a stellar reputation in the medical community.
"It was a privilege to speak to the next generation of doctors about the advanced methods we use to treat breast implant illness," said Dr. Kerendian. "By focusing on minimally invasive procedures, we can significantly improve the patient experience and outcomes."
This educational engagement is a testament to Dr. Kerendian's ongoing dedication to mentorship and his role in shaping the future of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. His expertise in providing natural and youthful results has solidified his status as a top-rated surgeon, as evidenced by his recent accolade as a Top Patient Rated Doctor for 2024 by Find Local Doctors.
About Dr. Farzin Kerendian:
Dr. Farzin Kerendian is renowned for his exceptional skill in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. He operates his Desired Beauty practice in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and Bakersfield, CA. Dr. Kerendian completed his surgical training at the prestigious Weill Cornell Medicine—Cornell University hospital system in NYC, where he served as chief resident. He further honed his expertise through a fellowship in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Kerendian's dedication to innovation and patient care is reflected in his ongoing contributions to academic and clinical advancements.
Patients at Desired Beauty benefit from a comprehensive range of procedures, including body contouring, lip enhancements, scar revision, male plastic surgery, cosmetic facial procedures, ear surgery, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, injectables/fillers, liposuction, and various non-surgical treatments.
