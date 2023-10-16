Top Los Angeles Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Alexander Rivkin, Recently Spoke at the 2023 CMAC Conference in London, England

Dr. Alexander Rivkin is a prominent cosmetic surgeon in Los Angeles, California, who is globally recognized as a specialist in minimally invasive aesthetics and non-surgical facial sculpting. The conference provided an international platform for professionals to network and exchange ideas with peers from around the world.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned aesthetic medicine expert, Dr. Alexander Rivkin, captivated an international audience at the Complications in Aesthetic Medicine Collaborative (CMAC) event held at the prestigious Savoy Hotel in London on October 6-7, 2023. With his groundbreaking insight and innovative approach, Dr. Rivkin left attendees in awe as he discussed the fascinating topic of vascular occlusion reversal management with the application of leeches. The CMAC Conference, known for its commitment to delivering unbiased and informative content, brought together a diverse range of speakers from various professional backgrounds. Dr. Rivkin was selected for his exceptional knowledge, experience and unique perspective. His contributions to the field of aesthetic medicine extend beyond his groundbreaking research on vascular occlusion reversal. In 2020, he published the largest statistically comprehensive study on non-surgical rhinoplasty, solidifying his position as a leading authority in the industry. Dr. Rivkin's lecture on vascular occlusion reversal management shed light on a revolutionary technique that has the potential to transform the field of aesthetic medicine. Vascular occlusion is a blockage in blood vessels. This condition is a rare but serious side effect of getting dermal fillers or lip fillers. Early diagnosis and treatment leads to the best prognosis to remove the blockage from blood vessels and improve blood flow. Through the application of leeches, Dr. Rivkin demonstrated the remarkable ability to reverse vascular occlusion, offering new hope and solutions for patients facing complications. Attendees were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet Dr. Rivkin and engage in discussions about the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine.
"It was an honor to share my knowledge on this topic at the CMAC Conference this year. The use of leeches in vascular occlusion reversal is a game-changer in our field, and it can have a positive impact on patient outcomes," says Dr. Alexander Rivkin.
More about Dr. Alexander Rivkin:
Dr. Rivkin is a facial aesthetic specialist and an assistant clinical professor at the David Geffen / UCLA School of Medicine. He received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine and completed his residency in Otolaryngology/ Head and Neck Surgery at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Rivkin divides his time between patient care, clinical research, physician education, media appearances and lecturing throughout the world. At his practice, RIVKIN Aesthetics, Dr. Alexander Rivkin has focused on developing and perfecting non-invasive, non-ablative cosmetic treatments. He provides expertise in creating undetectable subtle facial transformations and is a true expert in the world of aesthetic surgery with excellent credentials and a superior level of training. RIVKIN Aesthetics is located at 435 N Roxbury Dr #100 in Beverly Hills and 11645 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 800 in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.westsideaesthetics.com or call 310-443-5273.
