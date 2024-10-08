Top Los Angeles Oral and Facial Surgeon Announces Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction with BodyTite, FaceTite, and AccuTite at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery

Our goal is to help patients achieve their desired appearance with the highest level of care, and RFAL technology allows us to do just that," says Dr. David Salehani. Post this

Key Benefits of Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction with BodyTite, FaceTite, and AccuTite:

●Minimally Invasive Procedure: RFAL technology offers fat reduction and skin tightening without the extensive downtime or scarring associated with traditional liposuction and surgical lifts.

●Targeted Contouring: BodyTite, FaceTite, and AccuTite provide precise treatment options for various areas, including the abdomen, thighs, arms, neck, and face, allowing for customized contouring to suit each patient's needs.

●Enhanced Skin Tightening: The radiofrequency energy stimulates collagen production, leading to firmer, more youthful-looking skin in treated areas.

●Quick Recovery Time: Patients can expect a shorter recovery period, with many returning to normal activities within a few days, making it an ideal choice for those seeking effective results with minimal disruption to their routine.

Comprehensive Aesthetic Solutions at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery

At Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery, Dr. Salehani and his team are dedicated to offering a wide range of cosmetic and surgical treatments designed to enhance both facial and body aesthetics. The addition of Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction with BodyTite, FaceTite, and AccuTite allows for a more comprehensive approach to body contouring, providing patients with advanced solutions that combine safety, efficacy, and convenience.

"We are thrilled to bring Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction to our practice with BodyTite, FaceTite, and AccuTite," says Dr. David Salehani. "This technology enables us to offer a powerful combination of fat reduction and skin tightening with minimal invasiveness. Our goal is to help patients achieve their desired appearance with the highest level of care, and RFAL technology allows us to do just that."

Schedule Your Consultation with Dr. David Salehani

Patients interested in exploring the benefits of Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction can now schedule a consultation at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery. Whether you are looking to contour your body, tighten facial features, or address specific areas of concern, Dr. Salehani and his expert team are ready to provide personalized, cutting-edge care.

To schedule a consultation, please contact:

Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery

Address: 9201 Sunset Blvd Suite 502, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Phone: (310) 275-3635

Website: https://www.sunsetoralsurgery.com/

About Dr. David Salehani and Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery

Dr. David Salehani is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with extensive expertise in facial and body aesthetics. At Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery, Dr. Salehani offers a comprehensive range of services, including advanced surgical procedures, cosmetic treatments, and the latest in minimally invasive technology like RFAL. Committed to patient satisfaction and excellence in care, Dr. Salehani combines his skills and state-of-the-art technology to deliver outstanding results in oral, facial, and body contouring.

