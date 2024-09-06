Top Los Angeles Oral and Facial Surgeon Announces the Addition of Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery

Dr. David Salehani, a leading oral and facial surgeon at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery in Los Angeles, is proud to announce the integration of the Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan into his practice. This state-of-the-art technology represents a significant advancement in diagnostic imaging, allowing for enhanced precision and improved patient outcomes. Dr. Salehani's commitment to adopting the latest innovations underscores his dedication to providing comprehensive, high-quality care in oral, facial, and cosmetic surgery.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revolutionizing Diagnostic Imaging with Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan The Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan offers unparalleled imaging capabilities, delivering high-definition, three-dimensional images that provide comprehensive views of the oral and maxillofacial structures. This advanced technology enhances diagnostic accuracy, enabling Dr. David Salehani to plan and execute complex surgical procedures with greater confidence and precision.
Key Benefits of the Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan:
● Enhanced Diagnostic Accuracy: With AI-powered algorithms, the Dexis Cone Beam CT Scan provides clear, detailed images that help identify issues that may be missed with traditional imaging techniques.
● Improved Treatment Planning: The high-resolution 3D images allow for more precise treatment planning, improving outcomes for corrective jaw surgery, chin surgery, facial and dental implants, wisdom teeth extractions, TMJ assessments, and other oral surgeries.
● Reduced Radiation Exposure: The Dexis system is designed to minimize radiation exposure while still delivering high-quality images, prioritizing patient safety without compromising diagnostic clarity.
● Streamlined Workflow: The integration of AI technology simplifies the imaging process, reducing scan times and enhancing the overall patient experience at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery.
Enhancing Patient Care at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery
At Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery, Dr. Salehani and his team are dedicated to offering a full spectrum of oral, dental, and cosmetic treatments. From advanced dental procedures to cosmetic surgeries that enhance facial aesthetics, Dr. Salehani combines cutting-edge technology with expert care to deliver optimal results. The addition of the Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan allows for precise diagnostics and personalized treatment plans, enhancing the quality of care across all services.
"Introducing the Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan is a significant advancement for our practice," says Dr. David Salehani. "This technology not only elevates the precision of our diagnostics and treatment planning but also supports our comprehensive approach to patient care, which includes both dental and cosmetic treatments. We are proud to offer this cutting-edge imaging option to our patients, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in oral and facial surgery in Los Angeles."
Schedule Your Consultation with Dr. David Salehani
Patients seeking expert care in oral and facial surgery can now benefit from the advanced imaging capabilities of the Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery. Whether you are considering dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, or other complex procedures, Dr. Salehani and his team are ready to provide you with the highest level of care using the latest technology.
To schedule a consultation, please contact:
Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery
Address: 9201 Sunset Blvd Suite 502, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Phone: (310) 275-3635
Website: https://www.sunsetoralsurgery.com/
About Dr. David Salehani and Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery
Dr. David Salehani is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with extensive experience in both oral and facial surgery. At Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery, Dr. Salehani and his team are dedicated to providing comprehensive care that combines advanced technology with a personalized approach. The practice offers a full range of services, including facial and dental implants, bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, corrective jaw surgery, and cosmetic treatments, all designed to enhance patient satisfaction and outcomes.
Media Contact
Dr. David Salehani, Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery: David Salehani, DDS, MD., (310) 275-3635, [email protected], https://www.sunsetoralsurgery.com/
SOURCE Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery: David Salehani, DDS, MD.
Share this article