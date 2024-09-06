Top Los Angeles Oral and Facial Surgeon Announces the Addition of Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery

We are proud to offer this cutting-edge imaging option to our patients, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in oral and facial surgery in Los Angeles," says Dr. David Salehani. Post this

● Enhanced Diagnostic Accuracy: With AI-powered algorithms, the Dexis Cone Beam CT Scan provides clear, detailed images that help identify issues that may be missed with traditional imaging techniques.

● Improved Treatment Planning: The high-resolution 3D images allow for more precise treatment planning, improving outcomes for corrective jaw surgery, chin surgery, facial and dental implants, wisdom teeth extractions, TMJ assessments, and other oral surgeries.

● Reduced Radiation Exposure: The Dexis system is designed to minimize radiation exposure while still delivering high-quality images, prioritizing patient safety without compromising diagnostic clarity.

● Streamlined Workflow: The integration of AI technology simplifies the imaging process, reducing scan times and enhancing the overall patient experience at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery.

Enhancing Patient Care at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery

At Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery, Dr. Salehani and his team are dedicated to offering a full spectrum of oral, dental, and cosmetic treatments. From advanced dental procedures to cosmetic surgeries that enhance facial aesthetics, Dr. Salehani combines cutting-edge technology with expert care to deliver optimal results. The addition of the Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan allows for precise diagnostics and personalized treatment plans, enhancing the quality of care across all services.

"Introducing the Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan is a significant advancement for our practice," says Dr. David Salehani. "This technology not only elevates the precision of our diagnostics and treatment planning but also supports our comprehensive approach to patient care, which includes both dental and cosmetic treatments. We are proud to offer this cutting-edge imaging option to our patients, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in oral and facial surgery in Los Angeles."

Schedule Your Consultation with Dr. David Salehani

Patients seeking expert care in oral and facial surgery can now benefit from the advanced imaging capabilities of the Dexis AI-Powered Cone Beam CT Scan at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery. Whether you are considering dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, or other complex procedures, Dr. Salehani and his team are ready to provide you with the highest level of care using the latest technology.

To schedule a consultation, please contact:

Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery

Address: 9201 Sunset Blvd Suite 502, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Phone: (310) 275-3635

Website: https://www.sunsetoralsurgery.com/

About Dr. David Salehani and Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery

Dr. David Salehani is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with extensive experience in both oral and facial surgery. At Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery, Dr. Salehani and his team are dedicated to providing comprehensive care that combines advanced technology with a personalized approach. The practice offers a full range of services, including facial and dental implants, bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, corrective jaw surgery, and cosmetic treatments, all designed to enhance patient satisfaction and outcomes.

