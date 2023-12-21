Top Los Angeles Plastic Surgeon and Expert Dr. Alexander Rivkin Shares Insights at 2023 BTS - NYC Conference

Dr. Alexander Rivkin is a prominent plastic surgeon in Los Angeles, California, who is globally recognized as a specialist in minimally invasive aesthetics and non-surgical facial sculpting.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Alexander Rivkin, an international authority on non-surgical cosmetic procedures, was selected as a distinguished faculty member at the 2023 Beauty Through Science (BTS) - New York conference. The prestigious event was held on December 1st-3rd, 2023, and it brought together esteemed professionals and industry leaders in the fields of plastic surgery, dermatology and aesthetic medicine. As a true leader and innovator in his field, Dr. Rivkin has garnered global recognition for his expertise in non-surgical rhinoplasty. His pioneering techniques have revolutionized the industry, providing patients with safe, effective, and minimally invasive alternatives to traditional surgical procedures. With his innovative approach and unparalleled expertise, Dr. Rivkin led two enlightening discussions which shed light on possible patient complications with non-surgical liquid rhinoplasty and the appropriate management of those issues. Dr. Rivkin's contributions to the field of non-surgical cosmetic treatments have been widely acknowledged, earning him appearances in both local and national media. Dr. Alexander Rivkin continues to push the boundaries of non-surgical cosmetic treatments, offering patients innovative solutions that enhance their natural beauty. With his unwavering commitment to patient safety and satisfaction, he remains at the forefront of the industry, inspiring professionals worldwide to embrace the power of non-surgical alternatives.