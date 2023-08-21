Top Los Angeles Rhinoplasty Expert, Dr. Jacob Sedgh, Introduces his Groundbreaking Incision Design for Simultaneous Lip Lift and Rhinoplasty Procedures

A true leader in the world of aesthetic surgery, Dr. Sedgh has excellent credentials and a superior level of training. With his new approach, he is able to perform open rhinoplasty, upper lip lift, alar base and sill reduction with his novel single incision design.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for surgical lip lift procedures has increased over the last two decades, there are more cases of lip lift and rhinoplasty procedures being performed simultaneously. This historically has complex surgical planning as multiple incisions are required in a small area, particularly in those cases of rhinoplasty demanding nostril reduction as well. Dr. Jacob Sedgh, a distinguished Los Angeles facial plastic surgeon renowned for his advanced techniques, has announced the development of a revolutionary incision design that allows for simultaneous lip lift and rhinoplasty procedures, achieving remarkable results for his patients. His incisional design modification incorporates open rhinoplasty, upper lip lift, nasal alar base and sill reduction all via a single incision, mitigating the complexities involved in coordinating incisions and post-operative healing, with superior aesthetic results. Dr. Sedgh's groundbreaking technique not only streamlines the process but also reduces recovery time, enabling patients to enhance both their facial harmony and overall beauty with a single surgical session to synergistically transform the aesthetics of both the upper lip and the nose. The development of this novel incision design showcases Dr. Sedgh's commitment to staying at the forefront of plastic surgery innovation. By combining his extensive experience with his unwavering dedication to patient satisfaction, he has created a solution that sets a new standard in cosmetic surgery with his pioneering incision technique.