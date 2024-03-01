Top Los Angeles Scarless Facelift Plastic Surgeon Dr. John Anastasatos Featured in MSN Article

The informative article highlights Dr. Anastasatos' innovative approach to plastic surgery, particularly his percutaneous facelift technique that leaves no visible scars on the face.
LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. John Anastasatos, a renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, has recently been featured in an MSN article titled, "Facelifts Without Scars?" Voted as one of the top 10 plastic surgeons in the world by Luxe Magazine, Dr. Anastasatos has built a reputation for delivering high-quality results with a natural appearance. He emphasizes that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to facelifts, and his goal is to turn back the clock 10-15 years on his patients' age appearance. He believes in achieving natural results that enhance patients' features without looking like they have had 'work done'. His percutaneous facelift technique allows for minimal scarring and faster healing, making it a popular choice among celebrities and high-profile clients. With his newest facilities in Athens, Greece, Dr. Anastasatos is bringing his world-leading knowledge and Hollywood quality of treatment to Europe. Many of his American clients have already started combining their facelift procedures with a luxurious holiday in Greece, making it a prime destination for plastic surgery. An honors graduate of Brown University, Dr. Anastasatos trained in general and plastic surgery at Columbia University in NYC and additionally in plastic surgery and microsurgery at the University of Alabama- Birmingham. He has gained a reputation for his ability to create amazing, natural results for his patients, including facelifts, advanced breast augmentations, body correction procedures and non-surgical treatments. Many of his plastic surgeries are performed endoscopically and under local anesthesia, which results in a lower risk to his patients and a shorter healing time.
"I am committed to providing the highest standards of care and delivering exceptional results for all of my patients," says Dr. John Anastasatos.
More about Los Angeles Plastic Surgery:
At Los Angeles Plastic Surgery, Dr. John Anastasatos is highly regarded for his skill in cosmetic, reconstructive and revision procedures, including gold-standard facelifts, breast augmentations, body lift procedures, liposuction and non-surgical treatments. Dr. Anastasatos has received many accolades, including being one of America's Most Honored Doctors - Top 5%, and "US News and World Report" declared him one of the top plastic surgeons in the U.S. Castle Connolly has consistently recognized him as one of the top plastic surgeons and the United States Congress honored Dr. Anastasatos for his contributions in plastic surgery and charity service. To schedule a consultation or for more information on his practice locations in Beverly Hills, CA, please call (310) 888-4048, or visit his website http://www.LosAngelesPlasticSurgery.com. To schedule a consultation or for more information about his practice located at Palas Kefalari, Kolokotroni, 23 Kifisia, 145 62 in Athens Greece, please call +30 210 682 4021 or visit https://www.drjohnanastasatos.gr/.
