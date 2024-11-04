Top Los Angeles Spine and Orthopedic Clinic, DOCS Health, Introduces Advanced Endoscopic Spine Surgery Utilizing Arthrex Technology

"Our team of highly trained orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, and pain specialists is dedicated to improving the quality of life for our patients by providing the most effective, cutting-edge treatments available," says Dr. Perri. Post this

With this cutting-edge equipment, DOCS Health can now perform the same effective procedures they have provided for years, but with an even smaller incision and reduced trauma to surrounding tissues. The system's high-definition imaging allows surgeons to see critical anatomy with exceptional clarity, ultimately enhancing surgical precision and reducing complications.

"By using Arthrex's technology, we're able to perform endoscopic spine surgery through a tiny, 7mm incision, guiding surgical instruments to precisely remove damaged discs, bone spurs, or other problematic tissue," says Dr. Brian Perri, leading orthopedic spine surgeon at DOCS Health. "This approach minimizes muscle damage, reduces the amount of bone removal needed, and leads to a quicker, smoother recovery for our patients. Our goal is always to provide the most advanced, least invasive treatment options to ensure patients get back to their normal lives as quickly and safely as possible."

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery: A New Era in Spine Care

The adoption of Arthrex technology by DOCS Health offers numerous benefits for patients, including reduced muscle and tissue trauma, shorter hospital stays, decreased postoperative pain, and accelerated recovery. Traditional open spine surgery often involves large incisions that can lead to prolonged recovery times and potential complications. In contrast, the Arthrex endoscopic system allows the procedure to be performed through a small incision, often resulting in faster healing and a more comfortable experience for the patient.

Endoscopic spine surgery is ideal for treating conditions such as herniated discs, spinal stenosis, sciatica, and other degenerative spine issues. By utilizing a tiny endoscope to visualize and navigate the surgical area, the procedure significantly reduces the risk of infection and minimizes damage to muscles and surrounding tissues. As a result, patients can often return to normal activities much sooner than with traditional surgery.

Revolutionary Patient Care at DOCS Health

DOCS Health is committed to bringing the latest advancements in medical technology to its patients. The addition of Arthrex's endoscopic spine system further establishes the clinic as a premier provider of minimally invasive surgical solutions for spinal conditions in Los Angeles.

"Our team of highly trained orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, and pain specialists is dedicated to improving the quality of life for our patients by providing the most effective, cutting-edge treatments available," says Dr. Perri. "The integration of Arthrex technology into our spine surgery program is a reflection of our commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements, ultimately delivering the best possible outcomes for our patients."

About DOCS Health

Located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, CA, DOCS Health is recognized for providing innovative treatments for spinal, orthopedic, and neurological conditions. The clinic's state-of-the-art facility is home to a multidisciplinary team of experts, including orthopedic surgeons, sports injury specialists, neurosurgeons, and physical medicine and rehabilitation professionals. The team at DOCS Health is highly trained, with members having received their education from some of the most respected medical institutions in the country.

Whether patients are dealing with acute pain from a recent injury or managing a chronic spine condition, DOCS Health offers individualized care to meet each patient's unique needs. With a focus on minimally invasive techniques and the latest medical technologies, DOCS Health is dedicated to delivering excellence in patient outcomes and overall care.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (424) 800-3627 or visit http://www.docshealth.com.

