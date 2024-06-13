Top Los Angeles Urologist Dr. Justin Houman's Clinic Designated as a Center of Excellence for Testicular Pain and Orchialgia

"Being recognized as a Center of Excellence is a testament to our dedication to patient-centered care and the advanced surgical techniques we employ," said Dr. Justin Houman. Post this

"Being recognized as a Center of Excellence is a testament to our dedication to patient-centered care and the advanced surgical techniques we employ," said Dr. Justin Houman. "Chronic testicular pain can be debilitating, and our goal is to provide effective, lasting solutions for our patients."

Microsurgical Varicocelectomies: Dr. Houman's expertise in microsurgical varicocelectomy allows for precise removal of varicoceles, which are enlarged veins in the scrotum that can cause pain and negatively impact fertility. This technique minimizes risks and maximizes success rates, offering a promising option for patients with varicocele-related pain.

Spermatic Cord Denervation: For patients experiencing chronic orchialgia or testicular pain, spermatic cord denervation offers a targeted approach to pain relief. This procedure involves selectively severing nerves within the spermatic cord to disrupt pain signals, providing significant relief for men whose pain has not responded to other treatments.

Dr. Houman's clinic integrates state-of-the-art technology with compassionate care, ensuring that each patient receives a tailored treatment plan that addresses their specific needs. The Center of Excellence designation highlights the clinic's ongoing dedication to advancing men's health through innovation and excellence in medical care.

Patients seeking relief from testicular pain and orchialgia can trust Dr. Houman's clinic for comprehensive evaluations, cutting-edge treatments, and a patient-first approach that prioritizes their well-being and recovery.

Dr. Houman's Practice:

Dr. Houman's practice, located at 8635 W 3rd St, Suite 1W in Los Angeles, specializes in comprehensive men's health, focusing on male fertility, erectile dysfunction, sexual performance, testosterone management, and Peyronie's disease. Recognized as a Testicular Pain and Orchialgia Center of Excellence, his clinic offers state-of-the-art treatments including microsurgical procedures and minimally invasive surgeries.

About Dr. Justin Houman:

Dr. Justin Houman earned his medical doctorate degree at the University of Rochester School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. Dr. Houman continued his training at UCLA Medical Center, having completed a fellowship in the highly specialized field of male reproductive medicine and surgery. He is a member of the American Urological Association, Sexual Medicine Society of North America, International Society of Sexual Medicine, and Los Angeles Urologic Society. He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Farsi. Dr. Justin Houman's clinic is located at 8635 W 3rd St, Suite 1W in Los Angeles, CA. To find out more information or schedule an appointment with Dr. Houman, please visit houmanmd.com or call 310-854-9898.

Media Contact

Dr. Justin Houman, Justin Houman MD, 310-854-9898, [email protected] , https://houmanmd.com/

SOURCE Justin Houman MD