Top Manhattan, NY Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon Announces Sharp Increase in Patients Seeking Liposuction with Fat Transfer Surgery

According to the National Institute of Health, cosmetic body sculpting surgery continues to rise in widespread national popularity, with research suggesting that North America experienced an upshoot in liposuction surgery interest amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Institute of Health reported an increase in individuals interested in plastic surgery as a result of an increase in social media ads for plastic surgery.

NYC Liposuction Surgery Specialists (Midtown, Manhattan, NY) is a specialty plastic surgery practice in NYC which exclusively provides liposuction plastic surgery (with or without fat transfer) and body contouring / body sculpting. The board certified NYC liposuction plastic surgeons offer Lipo 360, high-definition liposuction, micro liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, liposuction with radiofrequency (RF) BodyTite®, SmartLipo, super wet liposuction, "traditional" liposuction, tumescent liposuction, and VASER high-def liposuction. The liposuction plastic surgery procedure which will be best for the patient depends on the patients unique anatomy and post-surgical goals. All liposuction plastic surgery procedures are customized to each patient.

