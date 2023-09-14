Top Manhattan, NY Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon Announces Sharp Increase in Patients Seeking Liposuction with Fat Transfer Surgery

The Manhattan, New York based NYC Liposuction Surgery Specialists announced today that the body sculpting plastic surgery practice has observed a sharp increase in patients seeking liposuction with fat transfer surgery.
New York, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Manhattan, New York based NYC Liposuction Surgery Specialists announced today that the body sculpting plastic surgery practice has observed a sharp increase in patients seeking liposuction with fat transfer surgery. The founder and medical director, Dr. Matthew DelMauro, highlighted, "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our New York based team has seen a noticeable uptick in in-person and virtual liposuction with fat transfer surgery consultation requests". The top rated board certified plastic surgeon is nationally recognized for his specialty work in body sculpting surgery, such as: Lipo 360, Micro Liposuction, Power Assisted Liposuction (PAL), Radiofrequency (RF) Liposuction, and SmartLipo™ in the New York metro area.
"Our Manhattan-based practice routinely carries out a variety of highly individualized liposuction treatments employing cutting-edge technology and surgical techniques. Our practice prides itself on delivering top-notch, personalized treatment in a state-of-the-art boutique surgical setting, which is why so many New Yorkers entrust us to actualize their post-treatment goals," stated Dr. DelMauro.
According to the National Institute of Health, cosmetic body sculpting surgery continues to rise in widespread national popularity, with research suggesting that North America experienced an upshoot in liposuction surgery interest amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Institute of Health reported an increase in individuals interested in plastic surgery as a result of an increase in social media ads for plastic surgery.
NYC Liposuction Surgery Specialists (Midtown, Manhattan, NY) is a specialty plastic surgery practice in NYC which exclusively provides liposuction plastic surgery (with or without fat transfer) and body contouring / body sculpting. The board certified NYC liposuction plastic surgeons offer Lipo 360, high-definition liposuction, micro liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, liposuction with radiofrequency (RF) BodyTite®, SmartLipo, super wet liposuction, "traditional" liposuction, tumescent liposuction, and VASER high-def liposuction. The liposuction plastic surgery procedure which will be best for the patient depends on the patients unique anatomy and post-surgical goals. All liposuction plastic surgery procedures are customized to each patient.
