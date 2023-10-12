Top Manhattan, NY Facial Plastic Surgeon Announces Sharp Increase in Male Patients Seeking Facelifts & Upper Blepharoplasty Surgery

This spike in male patients seeking facial plastic surgery consultations may be attributed to the rise of video conferencing (also known as the "Zoom Boom") during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a 2023 study by Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, "the number of facial cosmetic operations of member surgeons of the association increased by 40% as of 2021."

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facial Plastic Surgery Group of NYC, located in Manhattan, New York, announced today that the Manhattan, New York based facial plastic surgery practice has noticed a significant uptick in male patients seeking in-person and virtual consultations for facelift and upper blepharoplasty surgery. The founder and medical director, Dr. Mansher Singh, noted, "As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our plastic surgery team recognized a sharp increase in in-person and virtual facelift and upper blepharoplasty surgery consultation requests at Facial Plastic Surgery Group of NYC". The double Ivy League trained specialist facial plastic surgeon in Greater Manhattan (New York, NY) offers a variety of facial plastic surgery procedures such as deep plane facelifts, buccal fat removal, mid-facelifts, and mini facelifts.

Double Ivy League trained facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Mansher Singh, is known for his revolutionary, advanced techniques in the aesthetic facial surgery field. Dr. Singh routinely performs a plethora of aesthetic facial plastic surgery procedures each day at his best in class Manhattan, NY based practice.

This spike in male patients seeking facial plastic surgery consultations may be attributed to the rise of video conferencing (also known as the "Zoom Boom") during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a 2023 study by Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, "the number of facial cosmetic operations of member surgeons of the association increased by 40% as of 2021."

The researchers note, "it was seen that the most important motivation for patients undergoing cosmetic surgery was 'the desire to look better after the pandemic.' In parallel to this finding, the fact that 3 of the top 5 most marked motivations were related to the pandemic showed us how remarkably effective the pandemic and social isolation were on people's lives. The other two were 'felt more confident while wearing a mask' and 'bothered by their appearance during video meetings', respectively".

Facial Plastic Surgery Group of NYC offers both in-person and virtual consultations for patients interested in undergoing facial plastic surgery with the double Ivy League trained specialist facial plastic surgeon.

The Facial Plastic Surgery Group of NYC (Upper East Side, Manhattan, NY) exclusively specializes in the most advanced and modern techniques in facial plastic surgery including deep plane facelifts, mini-facelifts, mid-facelifts, liquid facelifts, eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), endoscopic brow surgery, neck & chin lifts & liposculpture (liposuction) and facial rejuvenation. The New York based facial plastic surgery practice offers complimentary in-person and virtual consultations - from anywhere in the world.

