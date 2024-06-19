Users may get disappointing or inaccurate results if they neglect to take the time to learn how to optimize their use of AI. On the other hand, well-crafted Copilot prompts unlock the power of Copilot. Post this

She then reminds users that the effectiveness of the prompts they use will in large part determine the success of their Copilot experience. And she shares expert tips on how to improve Copilot prompts.

"Users may get disappointing or inaccurate results if they neglect to take the time to learn how to optimize their use of AI. On the other hand, well-crafted Copilot prompts unlock the power of Copilot," emphasized Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Top Microsoft 365 Copilot Prompts You Have Yet to Discover."

Turbo Charge Productivity and Creativity with Copilot

"Copilot has powerful editing capabilities, providing opportunities to upskill. For instance, Word users can highlight text and select "Rewrite with Copilot" to add a more professional tone to their writing. Similarly, users who lack a deep understanding of Microsoft Excel benefit from tips and insights that Copilot provides to enhance analysis."

Learn the Basics of a Good Copilot Prompt

"Part of the beauty of Microsoft 365 Copilot lies in the fact that it responds well to natural language, allowing users to accomplish technical tasks even without deep technical understanding. However, not all prompts will deliver equally valuable results."

"In the first place, know what goal you want to achieve and be clear about it. If you want to draft an email specifying action items, create a report on the status of a client, or visualize data using a pie chart, say it explicitly. Precise instructions will help Copilot generate the desired content."

Power Up Your Prompts

"Your first prompt will rarely provide exactly the outcome you want. Be prepared to revise your prompts based on Copilot's initial response. Ask clarifying questions or add additional information in a conversational style. This refine and repeat process will help you achieve optimal results."

Attend eMazzanti Virtual Copilot Workshop to Learn More

eMazzanti Technologies, a Microsoft Solution Partner, knows the real impact that AI and automation will have on your business. To help you get the most out of Microsoft Copilot, eMazzanti is hosting free Microsoft Copilot Master Classes where you can see Copilot in action.

Have you read?

Impact of AI on Threat Detection Critical in Cyber Landscape - eMazzanti Technologies

What is Microsoft's Role in the Shared Responsibility Model - eMazzanti Technologies

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Juliana Wallace, eMazzanti Technologies, 2178999111, [email protected], https://www.emazzanti.net/

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies