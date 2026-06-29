BMS Moving & Storage, one of the top residential moving companies serving Washington, D.C., homeowners, has launched a contact-free virtual home scan service that delivers accurate moving quotes via smartphone — no in-home appointment required.

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMS Moving & Storage has introduced a contact-free estimate service that allows Washington, D.C., homeowners to conduct a detailed home walk-through via smartphone and receive an accurate quote in minutes — no in-person appointment required. The full-service moving and storage company's new offering removes the scheduling friction that has long complicated traditional estimates for busy residents.

What Makes BMS Moving & Storage a Top Choice for Washington, D.C., Residential Moving?

BMS Moving & Storage stands out among Washington, D.C., residential moving services for its full-service approach at every stage of a move. The company provides timely and effective support from packing to final delivery, managing local moves, long-distance relocations and specialty services with consistent reliability.

That range extends to homeowners at every stage of life. Services include dedicated options for seniors navigating downsizes, support for military families with government-ordered relocations and storage solutions for those who need flexible timing between moves.

How Do Virtual Moving Estimates in Washington, D.C., Work?

Virtual moving estimates give homeowners a faster, more convenient path to an accurate quote. Through BMS's contact-free virtual home scan service, residents use a smartphone to document their belongings — no app download required — and choose between a guided session with a live estimator or a self-directed walk-through. A detailed quote is ready within minutes, backed by a digital inventory that reduces the risk of adjustments on moving day.

The service offers several key advantages over a traditional in-home appointment:

Flexible scheduling: Complete the walk-through at any time — evenings, weekends or any available slot — without waiting on an estimator's calendar.

Room-by-room accuracy: A systematic video captures each space and its contents, including specialty items such as artwork, antiques or heavy equipment.

Fast results: Estimates are typically returned within minutes, not days.

No household disruption: No in-home visit means no strangers in the home and no need to be present at a set time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are answers to common questions about moving companies and virtual estimates for homeowners in the area.

Who are the top residential moving companies for Washington, D.C., homeowners?

BMS Moving & Storage is an all-inclusive moving company serving the area, offering local and long-distance moves, storage solutions, packing services, and dedicated options for seniors and military families, all through a stress-free process.

What can homeowners expect from a virtual moving estimate?

A virtual estimate from BMS is completed on a smartphone in one of two ways — either a guided live session with a BMS estimator or a self-directed video walk-through completed independently by the homeowner. Both options produce a detailed, accurate quote with no in-home visit required.

Does BMS Moving & Storage handle long-distance moves from the area?

Yes, BMS provides long-distance moving services for homeowners relocating beyond the region, along with packing and unpacking, storage options, senior moving services, and military relocation support.

About BMS Moving & Storage

BMS Moving & Storage is a full-service moving and storage company serving Washington, D.C., and surrounding communities. The company specializes in local and long-distance residential moves, with additional services that include packing and unpacking, storage solutions, senior moving and military relocations.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, BMS Moving & Storage, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://movebms.com/

SOURCE BMS Moving & Storage