Top Naples Realtor's Timely New Book Helps Sellers Get Top Dollar Amid Drastic Housing Market Changes

The days of effortlessly selling homes at premium prices are over. Once-hot markets like Naples, FL, have cooled significantly, with sellers now facing the possibility of slashing prices by up to 30% and waiting months for a buyer. "Don't let this happen to you," warns Mato. In SELL SMART, she provides a comprehensive guide to help sellers avoid costly mistakes and achieve top-dollar results, even in today's more balanced market.

During the pandemic, Naples experienced a real estate boom as out-of-state buyers flooded the market, driving prices skyward. However, by late summer 2022, the tide had turned. Sellers who once benefited from bidding wars and over-asking price offers now find themselves lowering prices in an attempt to attract hesitant buyers.

The book arrives at a crucial time. As of August 2024, Naples' housing inventory has increased dramatically, with a healthier supply of homes at around six months of inventory, compared to less than two months in mid-2022. The average time a home stays on the market has also lengthened, from 30-40 days during the peak to approximately 79 days today. Despite these changes, sellers can still succeed—if they know how to adapt to the new conditions.

SELL SMART is designed to be your go-to resource for maximizing your property's value. Whether you're a first-time seller or a seasoned homeowner, this book equips you with the knowledge to navigate today's market with confidence. Mato's expert advice covers everything from home staging and strategic upgrades to crucial negotiation tactics.

Key insights from the book include:

How to sell your home faster and for top dollar.

Staging ideas tailored for every room.

Upgrades that buyers can't resist.

Crucial negotiation tactics to seal the deal.

Boost your home's value with smart, cost-effective improvements.

Set the right price to attract buyers.

Avoid common mistakes that can lower your home's value.

In this new era of real estate, sellers must put in the effort to make their homes stand out. Gone are the days when any listing would trigger a bidding war. Today, only the best-presented, move-in-ready homes are commanding top dollar. Fortunately, Mato's book provides a roadmap for making your property one of those standout homes, without requiring extensive time or money.

Whether it's simple DIY tasks or hiring a professional stager, the strategies in SELL SMART are backed by data and designed to help you achieve the best possible outcome in your home sale.

About Diane Lee Mato, MBA:

Diane Mato, a distinguished real estate expert with over three decades of unparalleled experience, stands as a formidable force in the industry. Beginning her illustrious career at just twenty years old in Marco Island, Diane has since become a cornerstone of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, leveraging her deep expertise across a wide spectrum of real estate sectors, including new construction, waterfront properties, and resales in the prestigious markets of Naples, Marco Island, Bonita Springs, and Estero.

Her remarkable ability to set sales records consistently across various communities is a testament to her strategic vision and instinctive grasp of market trends. Diane's professional journey includes prestigious leadership roles, such as serving as Sales and Service Director for a luxury homebuilder in Quail West and excelling as a Sales Executive for DiVosta Homes, where she achieved the sale of over 150 homes across multiple high-end communities.

Diane's entrepreneurial prowess extends beyond sales; as Vice President of a construction company on Marco Island, she played a pivotal role in designing and building custom homes, further solidifying her reputation as a versatile and accomplished real estate professional. Her deep-rooted connection to the community was demonstrated through her decade-long leadership of a boutique real estate office specializing in Verona Walk.

Most recently, Diane played a key role in the success of the sales center at the Peninsula at Treviso Bay, a renowned luxury community in Naples. As part of a dedicated team of three realtors, she helped facilitate the sale of 55 luxury homes in just three years, contributing to the Peninsula's reputation as one of Naples' fastest-growing communities.

Diane Mato is an esteemed member of the Naples Area Board of REALTORS(R), Florida REALTORS(R), and the National Association of REALTORS(R), continuously exemplifying excellence and leadership in the real estate industry.

