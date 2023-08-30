Top Neurosurgeon, Dr. Albert Wong Successfully Completed the Second Endoscopic TLIF case on the West Coast

DOCS Health in Los Angeles is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the second endoscopic transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure on the West Coast, performed by Dr. Albert Wong.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Albert Wong is a renowned board-certified, dual fellowship-trained neurosurgeon specializing in degenerative spinal conditions treatment, complex spinal deformities, tumors and spinal trauma. With over 20 years of experience performing minimally invasive spine surgeries and complex spinal reconstructive procedures, Dr. Albert Wong is considered a true pioneer and is continually revolutionizing his field by combining minimally invasive methods with surgical precision. Dr. Wong's latest groundbreaking achievement of successfully completing the second endoscopic transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure on the West Coast has been shown to cause less muscle dissection, reduced postoperative pain and faster recovery.
Traditional open and invasive spinal fusion requires dissection of the normal muscles and ligaments that support the normal spinal anatomy with an incision that spans three to six inches in length. Typically, this can lead to significant operative blood loss, and post-surgery pain and could limit functional recovery. Dr. Wong was able to perform the spinal fusion through an endoscopic portal of 7mm, almost the size of a ¼ of an inch. His advanced endoscopic technique allowed for magnified direct visualization of the neurologic structures to optimize safety and minimize soft tissue dissection required for spinal fusion. The patient initially had a degenerative disc with spondylolisthesis, progressive disc space collapse and severe spinal stenosis resulting in intractable low back pain and left leg pain with weakness. His multiple prior abdominal surgeries and significant medical comorbidities precluded an anterior approach at L5-S1 and led to the endoscopic approach as an ideal treatment modality. After the effective surgery, the patient has zero low back pain with complete resolution of his leg symptoms. Dr. Albert Wong's meticulous approach, knowledge and extensive experience have allowed him to consistently deliver exceptional results, earning the trust and admiration of both his patients and colleagues.
"Performing this successful endoscopic TLIF procedure, and it being the second one completed on the West Coast, is an achievement I am quite proud of," says Dr. Albert Wong.
DOCS Health is located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, CA. DOCS Health is the source of innovative medical treatments for spinal, orthopedic and neurological conditions, which can be performed at their state-of-the-art center. The team of orthopedic, sports injury, neurosurgery spine surgeons and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists have all received their education and training from some of the finest universities and most recognized medical institutions in the country. Dr. Albert Wong completed his fellowship training for minimally invasive spinal surgery (MISS) at Stanford University Medical School and complex spine deformity surgery at Northwestern University. He has extensive experience with cutting-edge technology, including computer-guided robotic navigation, augmented reality-assisted surgeries, microscopic minimally invasive surgeries, endoscopic surgeries with incisions less than ½ inch and motion preservation with artificial disc replacements. For more information or to schedule a consultation with one of DOCS Health specialists, please call (424) 800-3627 or visit http://www.docshealth.com.
