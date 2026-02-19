Top Nonprofit PR Agency to Present at NTEN Conference, Session on Ethical AI Use in Not-for-profit Communications

Participants will be guided through Five Core Strategies for ethical AI use, including content ideation, tailoring messages for disparate stakeholder groups, SEO and AI optimization, repurposing content across marketing communications channels, and maintaining a human voice. Post this

Participants will be guided through Five Core Strategies for ethical AI use, including content ideation, tailoring messages for disparate stakeholder groups, SEO and AI optimization, repurposing content across marketing communications channels, and maintaining a human voice. Throughout the presentation, Friedlander and Rosica will emphasize how nonprofits can effectively strike a balance between efficiency and authenticity, employing a principled approach to AI use. Examples of AI-assisted content across the five strategy areas will be displayed and discussed, and attendees will learn distinct ways to implement the best practices shared to achieve their marketing, storytelling, and advocacy goals.

A recognized thought leader in nonprofit media relations, digital marketing, AI, crisis communications, and public relations, Chris Rosica is the author of The Authentic Brand, The Business of Cause Marketing, and The Power of B2B Social Media. He regularly provides commentary to national outlets, including Business Insider, ESPN, O'Dwyer's, and District Administration. Passionate about helping nonprofits grow, he serves on the State Board of the Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey and the Health & Wellness Advisory Council at Johnson & Wales University. His agency supports national and regional nonprofit organizations across education, youth development, healthcare, and social impact.

New Bridge Cleveland is a workforce development organization dedicated to providing healthcare training. By combining technical skills with soft skills training, New Bridge prepares individuals for long-term successful careers in healthcare, fostering resilience and adaptability in high-stress environments. Learn more at www.newbridgecleveland.com.

Established in 1980, Rosica Communications is a strategic, national, integrated marketing, nonprofit PR, and crisis communications agency specializing in thought leadership, digital marketing, social media marketing, media training, cause marketing, content marketing, influencer marketing, and corporate communications. Rosica Communications is the creator of the Thought Leadership Measurement Matrix™, the most comprehensive PR tool available that uses a unique algorithm to evaluate more than 20 indicators of thought leadership performance. For more information about Rosica Communications and its award-winning PR and marketing services, visit www.rosica.com.

