Top Notch Cleaning LLC's Sherry Bell Named Coverall®'s Franchise Business Owner of the Year

Over the past 14 years, Bell has consistently grown her commercial cleaning franchise. This achievement is a testament to her commitment to excellence, both in service quality and business management. Her large team of over 90 employees, including five managers, ensures that each of her 150 customers receives the consistent, high-quality service that Coverall is known for. The training she provides to her staff directly correlates with the satisfaction and loyalty of her customers, as evidenced by positive feedback and monthly surveys. Much of Sherry's revenue comes from On-Demand and Preventative Maintenance Cleaning Services.

What Sets Top Notch Cleaning Apart

Top Notch Cleaning LLC is more than just a business; it's a community of dedicated professionals led by a compassionate and driven leader. Bell's approach to employee management is as extraordinary as her business's performance. She not only attracts talent with ease—receiving up to 20 inquiries daily from prospective employees—but also fosters an environment of loyalty and respect. Her hands-on leadership style is best exemplified by her personal commitment to her team, like the time she lent her own car to an employee whose vehicle broke down on the way to a job, ensuring the customer was served without delay.

Bell's empathy and dedication are why her team remains loyal and proud to work for Top Notch Cleaning. This unwavering commitment to both her employees and customers is what makes her a standout Franchise Business Owner and a great ambassador of the Coverall brand.

A Legacy of Excellence

Bell has consistently demonstrated that progress in business is rooted in the care and support of people. Whether speaking with employees or customers, the feedback is unanimous—she is the best at what she does, always ensuring that everything is done to the highest standards.

"Sherry embodies what it means to be a Coverall Franchise Owner," said Shirley Klein, Coverall's Chief Operations Officer. "Her relentless focus on quality, her empathetic leadership, and her extraordinary business acumen make her the clear choice for the Franchise Business Owner of the Year award."

Bell's impact in the southern Indiana region is profound, and her commitment to the Coverall brand is unmatched. She truly represents the epitome of what our franchise model strives to achieve.

