Top-Notch VA Support Within Your Grasp: Virtudesk Officially Launches Virtudesk VA Management Services

Virtudesk, one of the pioneers in virtual assistant solutions, is delighted to finally announce the launch of Virtudesk Management Services, the company's latest venture in offering an inclusive and comprehensive level of operational support to businesses across the country.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtudesk, one of the pioneers in virtual assistant solutions, is delighted to finally announce the launch of Virtudesk Management Services, the company's latest venture in offering an inclusive and comprehensive level of operational support to businesses across the country.

Virtudesk VA Management Services: All-Around Quality Support

Expanding beyond its usual clientele, Virtudesk Management Services will cater to entrepreneurs requiring support overlooking a single virtual assistant, freelancer, or a team of virtual assistants hired outside of Virtudesk. Equipped with the extensive training and innovative techniques that Virtudesk provides for their VAs, a dedicated member will manage every aspect of the client's VA operation.

"Efficiency is key in allowing business owners to thrive in their respective industries. We believe that our Virtudesk VA Management Services holds the key to getting entrepreneurs one step closer to their goal," said Pavel Stepanov, CEO of Virtudesk. "We hold our virtual assistants here at Virtudesk to very high standards, and with this service, our clients can expect the same level of quality service that we provide to our existing partners," he added.

Virtudesk's Virtual Manager will take on a wide variety of tasks, including conducting regular productivity reviews, crafting weekly reports, and monitoring the team's performance. The responsibilities will also cover supervising the client's preferred project management software, showcasing the versatility and proficiency of the company's seasoned employees.

Aside from benefiting from the supervisory experience of Virtudesk's Virtual Manager, clients can also experience the benefits of Timedly, the company's official tracking software. For an additional fee, Timedly offers features such as real-time tracking, screen captures, attendance tracking, and full access to the application's official web portal. The assigned Virtudesk Virtual Manager will implement this software into routine operations, ensuring clients can rest easy knowing that every virtual team member is performing efficiently and productively.

The launch of Virtudesk Management Services is only one of the three testaments that the company plans to make at the beginning of 2024, and interested entrepreneurs may now schedule a discovery call via this link to explore their options with Virtudesk and its wide array of virtual assistant services.

For more information regarding Virtudesk and its services, visit the official website and the following social media pages ( Facebook | Twitter | Instagram).

About Virtudesk:

Virtudesk was founded in 2016 by Pavel Stepanov. Virtudesk offers virtual assistants from the Philippines specializing in marketing, prospecting, administrative, customer service, transaction coordination, and time block services. Virtudesk is dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow, including real estate agents and other business professionals being included on this year's Inc. 5000's fastest-growing company, ranking 961st across the country.

Media Contact

Jerica Fornis, Virtudesk, 1 2068091086, [email protected], https://myvirtudesk.com

SOURCE Virtudesk