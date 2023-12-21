Top NYC Breast Augmentation Specialist Dr. Aviva Preminger Receives Castle Connolly's 2023 Top Doctor® Award

Dr. Aviva Preminger is widely known for delivering stunning results, making her one of the best plastic surgeons in NYC.
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Aviva Preminger has been selected as a 2023 Top Doctor® by Castle Connolly. She has earned this impressive award for her expertise in aesthetic plastic surgery. Dr. Preminger's medical education, training, hospital appointments and disciplinary history were rigorously screened by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team. Castle Connolly publishes its list of Top Doctors at http://www.castleconnolly.com, as well as in a wide variety of partner publications, magazines and affiliate websites. Around 5% of the nation's licensed physicians have been selected as Castle Connolly Top Doctors in their regions for their specialties. Individuals do not and cannot pay to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. Recipients of this prestigious award were nominated by their peers, and it is a highly selective list. Those who are among the very best in their specialties are chosen for inclusion.
Located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Dr. B. Aviva Preminger's boutique practice is dedicated to meeting patients' aesthetic plastic surgery needs, specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast and body. Using the latest techniques and treatments, Dr. Preminger is always staying on the cutting edge of plastic surgery and combines her training, experience and talent to generate superior outcomes in both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic surgery. Striving to be as minimally invasive as possible, Dr. Preminger offers an extensive menu of services, including surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation, body sculpting, breast surgery and intimate plastic surgery. Dr. Preminger offers a compassionate approach and has had extensive success in creating stunning, natural-looking results.
"It is always an honor to be recognized by Castle Connolly. My goal is to provide each patient with a truly individualized treatment plan to achieve their personal cosmetic surgery goals," says Dr. B Aviva Preminger.
More about Dr. B. Aviva Preminger:
Dr. Preminger is an Ivy League-educated, board-certified plastic surgeon. She trained at some of the country's finest institutions, graduating magna cum laude from Harvard University. She later went on to receive her medical doctorate from Cornell University Medical College and completed her surgical training at the prestigious New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell/Columbia, training under some of the most renowned cosmetic and reconstructive surgeons in New York City. For more information on the services offered by Dr. Preminger, please visit http://www.premingermd.com, or contact her office, located at 969 Park Ave., Suite 1E in New York City, directly at (212)-706-1900.
