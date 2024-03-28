Top NYC Female Plastic Surgeon Dr. Aviva Preminger Expands Practice with Two New State-of-the-Art Operating Rooms in Her Upper East Side NYC Office

"We are excited to welcome patients to our newly expanded facilities, where they can receive the highest level of care and achieve their aesthetic goals with confidence," said Dr. Preminger. Post this

"At Dr. Aviva Preminger's practice, our priority is to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals with precision and compassion," said Dr. Preminger. "With the expansion of our facilities and the introduction of these new operating rooms, we are poised to continue delivering exceptional results while maintaining the highest standards of safety and comfort for our patients."

"We are proud to announce that our new operating rooms have been approved by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgical Facilities (AAAASF), ensuring the utmost safety and quality for our patients," added Dr. Preminger. "This expansion represents our ongoing commitment to excellence in plastic surgery and patient care."

Situated in the prestigious Upper East Side neighborhood, Dr. Aviva Preminger's office at 969 Park Ave offers patients a convenient and luxurious setting for their cosmetic surgery experience. Whether seeking breast augmentation, tummy tucks, facelifts, or other face and body procedures, patients can expect personalized attention and exceptional results from Dr. Preminger and her dedicated team.

"We are excited to welcome patients to our newly expanded facilities, where they can receive the highest level of care and achieve their aesthetic goals with confidence," said Dr. Preminger. "Our team looks forward to continuing to serve the New York City community and helping individuals look and feel their best."

More about Dr. B. Aviva Preminger:

Dr. Preminger is an Ivy League-educated, board-certified plastic surgeon. She trained at some of the country's finest institutions, graduating magna cum laude from Harvard University. She later went on to receive her medical doctorate from Cornell University Medical College and completed her surgical training at the prestigious New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell/Columbia, training under some of the most renowned cosmetic and reconstructive surgeons in New York City. For more information on the services offered by Dr. Preminger, please visit http://www.premingermd.com, or contact her office, located at 969 Park Ave., Suite 1E/F in New York City, directly at (212)-706-1900.

Media Contact

Kari A, Aviva Preminger MD, (212)-706-1900, [email protected], https://premingermd.com/

SOURCE Aviva Preminger MD