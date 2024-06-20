Top NYC LL97 and LL84 Compliance Experts, Latitude Compliance, Among Selected Exhibitors at NYC Accelerator's Inaugural LL97 Compliance: Prescriptive Pathway Vendor Expo

Latitude Compliance, a premier compliance company based in New York City, proudly announces its participation as one of the selected exhibitors at NYC Accelerator's inaugural LL97 Compliance: Prescriptive Pathway Vendor Expo, where they showcased energy efficiency solutions essential for Local Law 97 compliance. This recent event, held on May 8th, aimed to connect building owners and service providers to drive long-term energy savings and sustainability.
NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latitude Compliance, a premier New York City consulting company that specializes in helping building owners and property managers comply with Local Law 97 and other ESG-related local laws, proudly announces its successful participation in the inaugural LL97 Compliance: Prescriptive Pathway Vendor Expo hosted by NYC Accelerator. This landmark event, designed to connect building owners and service providers, took place on Wednesday, May 8th, offering a unique platform for exploring energy efficiency solutions essential for Local Law 97 compliance.
The Expo was geared towards building owners, managers, and developers of affordable housing and houses of worship, aiming to facilitate connections with service providers that can aid in achieving compliance through the Prescriptive Pathway. Latitude Compliance, as one of the first service providers with NYC Accelerator, was among the 27 selected exhibitors, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable building practices and energy efficiency.
Attendees had the opportunity to network with industry experts and explore a wide range of Prescriptive Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs) that ensure LL97 compliance while driving long-term energy savings and enhancing sustainability. Whether seeking HVAC upgrades, lighting retrofits, or building envelope improvements, the Expo's exhibitors, including Latitude Compliance, offered tailored solutions to meet diverse needs.
"We are honored to have been selected as an exhibitor at NYC Accelerator's first LL97 Compliance: Prescriptive Pathway Vendor Expo. This event provided an excellent opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable building practices," said Adina Banayan, Director of Latitude Compliance Inc. "Participating in this Expo aligns with our mission to support building owners and developers in achieving compliance with Local Law 97, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable and energy-efficient built environment."
Latitude Compliance's inclusion in this prestigious event underscores its expertise and leadership in the compliance and conservation industry. Latitude Compliance assists NYC building owners and property managers with the complexities of Local Law 97 and other ESG-related local laws.
About Latitude Compliance:
Latitude Compliance is committed to supporting property managers and landlords as they navigate the evolving landscape of LL97, LL84, and related regulations. By staying ahead of compliance requirements and offering tailored solutions, Latitude Compliance empowers businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener, more sustainable New York City.
For more information about Latitude Compliance and its services, please visit https://latitudecompliance.net/.
Media Contact
Adina Banayan, Latitude Compliance, 929-349-7333, [email protected], https://latitudecompliance.net/
SOURCE Latitude Compliance
