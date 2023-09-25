Top NYC Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Joseph J. Rousso, Selected as an Instructor for Prestigious, World-Renowned Facelift and Neck lift course

As a respected expert in the field, Dr. Rousso will join the clinical faculty to share his expertise and experience in performing the intricate "Jacono Method" of extended deep plane facelift and neck lift technique.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Joseph J. Rousso, has been chosen as an esteemed instructor at the highly anticipated "Bringing you the Masters" course, which will focus on the "Jacono Method" for performing the deep plane extended facelift and neck lift. The training event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Miami, FL, on December 8-9, 2023. With an impressive background in plastic surgery and a wealth of knowledge in advanced techniques, Dr. Rousso is thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking course and provide his personal insights and techniques to fellow surgeons, enabling them to understand the surgery most famous for providing exceptional results. As a course instructor, Dr. Rousso will contribute his expertise and vast experience in these advanced facial rejuvenation procedures to help others learn the nuances and complexities of the most comprehensive facelift and neck lifting procedure. The extended deep plane facelift, pioneered by Dr. Andrew Jacono, offers unparalleled results in facial rejuvenation. By accessing the deeper layers of the face, this innovative technique provides natural-looking, long-lasting results with minimal scarring. The comprehensive two-day course will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to learn through interactive discussions, one-on-one time, and practical hands-on experience with fresh cadaver specimens. Participants will gain invaluable insights into the intricacies of this preferred method for a deep-plane extended facelift. With instructors providing a personalized approach, and circulating each lab workstation, the course ensures that attendees receive individual attention and guidance from top surgeons. Dr. Rousso's expertise in the advanced extended deep plane facelift technique has earned him recognition within the plastic surgery community, and his dedication to providing exceptional results and his commitment to ongoing education make him a highly sought-after mentor for fellow plastic surgeons.

For more information about the upcoming class and to register for the event, please visit https://bytm.org/events/jacono2023/.