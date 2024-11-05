Top NYC Spine Surgeon, Dr. Sean McCance, Announces Rise in Computer-Assisted Surgeries

I have been using computer assisted technology for many years and it is interesting to recognize that during my consultations, many of my patients inquire if I use CAS. Post this

Computer assisted surgery (typically referred to as CAS) employs the use of ultra-modern digital cameras, computers with specialized navigation software, super clear monitors to view the spine surgery in real-time, and specialized instrumentation. Dr. McCance stated, "I have been using computer assisted technology for many years and it is interesting to recognize that during my consultations, many of my patients inquire if I use CAS".

Dr. McCance acknowledged that he frequently uses computer assisted spine surgery when performing surgeries such as spinal fusion, revision spine surgery, scoliosis surgery, spinal stenosis, spondylolisthesis, herniated disc microsurgery and spine fracture surgery.

In 2022, the National Library of Medicine published an article, "Trends in the Charges and Utilization of Computer-Assisted Navigation in Cervical and Thoracolumbar Spinal Surgery", which acknowledged, "The use of computer-assisted navigation in spinal surgery increased significantly from 2015 to 2018"."On, October, 10, 2024, MedTech Outlook, published, "Robotics in Computer-Assisted Surgery (CAS) in Orthopedics" where they concluded that CAS enhances the spine surgeon's precision and decreases the patient's risk of complications.

Key advantages of computer-assisted technology include:

Precision and Accuracy: Surgeons benefit from enhanced imaging capabilities that allow for more accurate placement of screws and implants, reducing the risk of surgical errors.

As these advancements continue to shape the future of orthopedic spine surgery, patients can look forward to safer, more effective treatment options that enhance their quality of life.

For over two decades Dr. Sean McCance, a board certified NYC spine surgeon, has directed one of the leading spine practices in New York, Spine Associates. He has been recognized by his peers as one of the most accomplished spine surgeons in the field. Since establishing his best in class practice on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, Dr. McCance has performed spine surgeries on patients from all over the world and from all walks of life. Spinal surgery is a sub-specialty of orthopedic surgery that involves the diagnosis and treatment of a range of conditions related to the back and neck. Dr. McCance always exhausts all conservative non-surgical options and treatments, if appropriate, before he recommends surgery of the spine.

