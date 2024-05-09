Top NYC Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Alan Benvenisty, Earns Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Benvenisty is the Site Chief of Surgery/Mount Sinai Morningside, specializing in vascular surgery and endovascular surgery, and is qualified as a registered vascular technologist (RVT).

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned vascular surgeon Dr. Alan Benvenisty has been awarded the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award by the Mount Sinai Faculty Council. The much-anticipated awards ceremony, scheduled to take place virtually on May 13th, 2024, will honor Dr. Benvenisty's remarkable accomplishments. The council has recognized his exceptional contributions to the field of vascular surgery, which has set him apart from a highly competitive group of nominees. His expertise extends beyond his conservative approach to treatment and intervention. With extensive experience in renal transplant surgery, carotid procedures, aneurysm repairs and limb bypass surgeries, he has become a trusted specialist in the field. However, what truly sets Dr. Alan Benvenisty apart is his commitment to personalized patient care. Recognizing that each patient and circumstance is unique, he firmly believes in tailoring treatment plans to suit individual needs. For patients suffering from renal failure, kidney disease, blood clots, aneurysms and other vascular illnesses, Dr. Benvenisty strives to provide the least invasive options, utilizing non-surgical methods whenever possible. With a strong commitment to excellence and patient-centered care, he has earned the respect and admiration of both his peers and patients alike. As he continues to push the boundaries of vascular surgery, his impact on the medical community is undeniable.