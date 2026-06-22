Top OOH Advertising Agency GOOD TRAFFIC Extends Vehicle Wrap Campaign Capabilities to Brazil in Major International Expansion

GOOD TRAFFIC, a top OOH advertising agency specializing in vehicle wrap campaigns, now operates across four international markets following its expansion into Brazil, giving brands and their agencies a proven mobile advertising platform with global reach.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vehicle wrap advertising agency GOOD TRAFFIC has officially launched out-of-home (OOH) advertising operations in Brazil, extending its campaign platform to one of Latin America's most significant advertising markets.

The expansion makes GOOD TRAFFIC one of the only vehicle wrap advertising agencies running campaigns across the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Brazil simultaneously. For brands and marketing teams pursuing international OOH advertising campaigns, the move opens a direct channel into Brazil through proven mobile advertising infrastructure.

Why Do Major Brands Trust GOOD TRAFFIC for Vehicle Wrap Campaigns?

GOOD TRAFFIC turns rideshare cars into moving billboards, executing high-visibility campaigns for brands including Amazon, DraftKings and Shopify. Because the vehicles travel a city's most-trafficked routes, brands achieve continuous, repeat exposure across a market that static placements cannot replicate.

Its two core products address distinct campaign goals. Mass awareness campaigns reach entire cities over weeks or months, building consistent brand presence at scale. BLITZ campaigns swarm an area for a special event or high-profile moment, concentrating exposure where and when brands need it most.

"We've been leading the front as rideshare advertising expands its footprint across North America, and now, LATAM is a major area of focus for us," says Craig Cook, CEO and co-founder of GOOD TRAFFIC. With more than 500 campaigns delivered across its existing markets before the Brazil launch, the agency brings a tested operational playbook to Latin America.

What Does Brazil Offer for International OOH Advertising Campaigns?

Brazil is the fastest-growing advertising market in Latin America and a compelling target for brands pursuing international OOH advertising campaigns. According to GOOD TRAFFIC's market reporting, the country recorded $15.2 billion in advertising spend in 2025, and the ride-hailing sector is projected to grow between 15% and 18% through 2033.

The combination of a large advertising market and an expanding rideshare network creates conditions in which vehicle wrap campaigns deliver measurable impact. Brands and agencies ready to reach Brazilian consumers through mobile OOH advertising can explore GOOD TRAFFIC's international campaign capabilities at goodtraffic.com.

About GOOD TRAFFIC

GOOD TRAFFIC is an out-of-home advertising agency specializing in rideshare vehicle wrap campaigns for brands and agencies. It turns rideshare vehicles into mobile billboards, delivering mass awareness city campaigns and BLITZ event campaigns for clients including Amazon, DraftKings and Shopify. Now operating across the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Brazil, GOOD TRAFFIC executes high-visibility advertising at an international scale.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, GOOD TRAFFIC, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.goodtraffic.com/

SOURCE GOOD TRAFFIC