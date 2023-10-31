Top Organic Agricultural Experts Confirmed for 'Focus On The Farmer' Free Live Event

Farmers, agriculturists, producers, students and professionals are invited to attend the free Focus on the Farmer Live educational and networking symposium in Denver on Nov. 9. The symposium will bring together world-renowned experts in organic agriculture to share must-have information and resources with anyone on the journey of transitioning to organic production.
BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farmers, agriculturists, producers, students and professionals are invited to attend the free Focus on the Farmer Live educational and networking symposium in Denver on Nov. 9. The symposium will bring together world-renowned experts in organic agriculture to share must-have information and resources with anyone on the journey of transitioning to organic production.
This event is presented by Boulder, Colo.-based communications agency Compass Natural in partnership with the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA), Colorado State University (CSU) and the USDA's Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP).
Focus on the Farmer Live, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at the new, state-of-the-art CSU Spur Campus at the National Western Center in Denver, is the culmination of the four-part Focus on the Farmer series presented in 2023 by Compass Natural and TOPP.
This robust educational program will cover the following topics
by the following confirmed panelists, to date:
MODERATORS
- Steve Hoffman ~ Founder, Compass Natural Marketing
- Maclaine Sorden ~ TOPP Specialist Division of Plant Industry, CDA
WELCOME & KEYNOTE
- Wondirad Gebru ~ Division Director, Colorado Department of Agriculture
- Dr. Gene Kelly ~ Professor of Pedology, Colorado State University, and
- Chair, U.S. National Committee for Soil Sciences
NAVIGATING THE CERTIFICATION PROCESS
- Brad Spelts ~ Inspector, Colorado Department of Agriculture
TECH INNOVATION
- Andrew Bish ~ COO, Bish Enterprises
- Sarah Hinkley ~ CEO, Barn Owl Precision Agriculture
SOIL & CROP HEALTH
- Dr. Gene Kelly ~ Professor of Pedology, Colorado State University, and
- Chair, U.S. National Committee for Soil Sciences
RESILIENCY & CLIMATE CHANGE
- Annie Brown ~ VP of Development, Rodale Institute
- Kristen Boysen ~ Drought & Climate Specialist, Colorado Department of Agriculture
ALTERNATIVE CROPS
- Mark Uchanski ~ Specialty Crops Program Coordinator, Colorado State University
- Ryan Loflin ~ President, Rocky Mountain Hemp
LIVESTOCK & PLAINS AGRICULTURE
- Taylor Muglia ~ Colorado Manager, New Agrarian Program
- Dave Carter ~ Technical Outreach, Flower Hill Institute & former Director, National Bison Assoc.
FINANCIAL RESOURCES FOR ORGANIC CERTIFICATION
- Tim Luckow ~ Founder & CEO, Farm Portfolio
"We couldn't be more thrilled with the lineup of speakers who will be sharing their expertise about organic certification," said Steven Hoffman, founder of Compass Natural. "The level of education guests will receive about all aspects of the certification process is invaluable to transitioning farmers."
Lunch provided by the Organic Sandwich Company and special tours of the Spur TERRA building will be hosted by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The event will conclude with happy hour at the Sundown Saloon. Livestream will be available for participants who would like to join virtually.
Read more about Focus on the Farmer Live and register for free here.
About Compass Natural & CDA
Based in Boulder, Colo., Compass Natural is a communications agency serving the market for organic food and agriculture, as well as businesses and brands providing natural, socially responsible, eco-friendly and other healthy lifestyles products and services. Founded in 2001 and driven by a commitment to create a better world through business, Compass Natural is a leader in the Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability (LOHAS) market. Compass Natural is proud to partner with the Colorado Department of Agriculture on 'Focus on the Farmer Live' in our shared goal of supporting farmers during the organic certification process.
About TOPP
The Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP) is part of the USDA Organic Transition Initiative and is administered by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Organic Program (NOP). The $100 million, five-year TOPP initiative is designed to foster organic agriculture and make much-needed technical assistance available to transitioning and existing organic farmers.
Media Contact
Steve Hoffman, Compass Natural Marketing, 1 303.807.1042, [email protected], https://www.compassnaturalmarketing.com/topp
