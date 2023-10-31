Top Organic Agricultural Experts Confirmed for 'Focus On The Farmer' Free Live Event

"The level of education farmers will receive at this live event, about all aspects of the certification process, is invaluable," said Steven Hoffman, founder of Compass Natural. Post this

Focus on the Farmer Live, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at the new, state-of-the-art CSU Spur Campus at the National Western Center in Denver, is the culmination of the four-part Focus on the Farmer series presented in 2023 by Compass Natural and TOPP.

This robust educational program will cover the following topics

by the following confirmed panelists, to date:

MODERATORS

Steve Hoffman ~ Founder, Compass Natural Marketing

~ Founder, Compass Natural Marketing Maclaine Sorden ~ TOPP Specialist Division of Plant Industry, CDA

WELCOME & KEYNOTE

Wondirad Gebru ~ Division Director, Colorado Department of Agriculture

Dr. Gene Kelly ~ Professor of Pedology, Colorado State University , and

~ Professor of Pedology, , and Chair, U.S. National Committee for Soil Sciences

NAVIGATING THE CERTIFICATION PROCESS

Brad Spelts ~ Inspector, Colorado Department of Agriculture

TECH INNOVATION

Andrew Bish ~ COO, Bish Enterprises

~ COO, Bish Enterprises Sarah Hinkley ~ CEO, Barn Owl Precision Agriculture

SOIL & CROP HEALTH

RESILIENCY & CLIMATE CHANGE

Annie Brown ~ VP of Development, Rodale Institute

~ VP of Development, Rodale Institute Kristen Boysen ~ Drought & Climate Specialist, Colorado Department of Agriculture

ALTERNATIVE CROPS

Mark Uchanski ~ Specialty Crops Program Coordinator, Colorado State University

~ Specialty Crops Program Coordinator, Ryan Loflin ~ President, Rocky Mountain Hemp

LIVESTOCK & PLAINS AGRICULTURE

Taylor Muglia ~ Colorado Manager, New Agrarian Program

~ Manager, New Agrarian Program Dave Carter ~ Technical Outreach, Flower Hill Institute & former Director, National Bison Assoc.

FINANCIAL RESOURCES FOR ORGANIC CERTIFICATION

Tim Luckow ~ Founder & CEO, Farm Portfolio

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the lineup of speakers who will be sharing their expertise about organic certification," said Steven Hoffman, founder of Compass Natural. "The level of education guests will receive about all aspects of the certification process is invaluable to transitioning farmers."

Lunch provided by the Organic Sandwich Company and special tours of the Spur TERRA building will be hosted by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The event will conclude with happy hour at the Sundown Saloon. Livestream will be available for participants who would like to join virtually.

Read more about Focus on the Farmer Live and register for free here.

About Compass Natural & CDA

Based in Boulder, Colo., Compass Natural is a communications agency serving the market for organic food and agriculture, as well as businesses and brands providing natural, socially responsible, eco-friendly and other healthy lifestyles products and services. Founded in 2001 and driven by a commitment to create a better world through business, Compass Natural is a leader in the Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability (LOHAS) market. Compass Natural is proud to partner with the Colorado Department of Agriculture on 'Focus on the Farmer Live' in our shared goal of supporting farmers during the organic certification process.

About TOPP

The Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP) is part of the USDA Organic Transition Initiative and is administered by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Organic Program (NOP). The $100 million, five-year TOPP initiative is designed to foster organic agriculture and make much-needed technical assistance available to transitioning and existing organic farmers.

