Top Personal Injury Firm, Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law, Donates 100 Turkeys to Tampa's Metropolitan Ministries, Ensuring a Memorable Thanksgiving

Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law, a prominent personal injury law firm, is proud to announce their annual food donation to Metropolitan Ministries, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to serving the community.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law has generously donated 100 turkeys to Metropolitan Ministries, ensuring that families in need can enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. Metropolitan Ministries has been a pillar of support for Tampa Bay families for over four decades, offering a wide range of services, including food, shelter and educational programs. The annual turkey donation from Ligori & Ligori has become a cherished tradition, symbolizing their commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others. The 100 turkeys donated by Ligori & Ligori will play a significant role in ensuring that Metropolitan Ministries can provide a memorable Thanksgiving experience for those in need. Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law has a long-standing relationship with Metropolitan Ministries, recognizing the invaluable work they do to uplift the community. The law firm's commitment to philanthropy extends beyond this annual turkey donation, as they actively support various charitable initiatives throughout the year. Ligori and Ligori, Attorneys at Law has built a reputation for its unwavering commitment to its clients and its relentless pursuit of justice. The firm specializes in personal injury cases, offering comprehensive legal services to individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Ligori and Ligori, Attorneys at Law's commitment to its clients is unwavering, and the firm consistently strives to achieve justice for those it represents, fighting until the very end, to help them receive the compensation they deserve.