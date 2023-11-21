Top Personal Injury Firm, Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law, Provides Thanksgiving Turkeys to Tampa Bay Community

Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law, a leading personal injury firm in Tampa Bay, made a heartfelt contribution this Thanksgiving by organizing a turkey giveaway event. This marked the first time the firm has embarked on such an initiative, spreading joy and gratitude to those in need during the holiday season.
TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a strong commitment to giving back to the Tampa Bay community, Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law distributed over 150 turkeys to local residents. The event was a resounding success, bringing smiles and warmth to the faces of those who received these tasty Thanksgiving essentials. The turkey giveaway event was made even more special with the participation of honored guests. WQYK 99.5 Radio, a prominent local radio station, joined forces with Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law to spread awareness about the event and extend their support to the community. The event also saw the presence of Mayor Castor, who commended the firm for their dedication to helping those in need. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Lightning Bug, the beloved mascot of the Tampa Bay Lightning, made a surprise appearance, bringing cheer and excitement to the event. These esteemed guests further highlighted the significance of Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law's commitment to supporting the community.
Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law extends their heartfelt gratitude to their sponsors, Bay Area Injury Rehab Specialists, Advanced Diagnostic Group and Bloomingdale Chiropractic, for their generous support in making this event possible. Their contributions helped ensure that families in need could enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, fostering a sense of unity and compassion within the Tampa Bay community. As a firm dedicated to advocating for those who have suffered personal injuries, Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law believes in the power of giving back. The turkey giveaway event exemplified their commitment to making a positive impact and spreading joy during the holiday season.
"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to help others in such a meaningful way. Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and togetherness, and our firm wanted to give those in need the chance to enjoy a traditional holiday meal," says Keith Ligori.
More About Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law:
Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law has offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Key West, Ocala and Orlando, Florida. They handle a wide variety of personal injury and insurance claims, including those involving auto accidents, truck accidents, property damage, storm damage, wrongful death, negligence and more. The practice was established with a mission to provide "personalized attention for your personal injury" while leveraging resources and experience to help clients obtain fair compensation for a loss. For more information about the legal services offered at Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law, please call (888) 254-7119 or visit http://www.callmeonmycell.com.
