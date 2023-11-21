Top Personal Injury Firm, Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law, Provides Thanksgiving Turkeys to Tampa Bay Community

Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law, a leading personal injury firm in Tampa Bay, made a heartfelt contribution this Thanksgiving by organizing a turkey giveaway event. This marked the first time the firm has embarked on such an initiative, spreading joy and gratitude to those in need during the holiday season.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a strong commitment to giving back to the Tampa Bay community, Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law distributed over 150 turkeys to local residents. The event was a resounding success, bringing smiles and warmth to the faces of those who received these tasty Thanksgiving essentials. The turkey giveaway event was made even more special with the participation of honored guests. WQYK 99.5 Radio, a prominent local radio station, joined forces with Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law to spread awareness about the event and extend their support to the community. The event also saw the presence of Mayor Castor, who commended the firm for their dedication to helping those in need. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Lightning Bug, the beloved mascot of the Tampa Bay Lightning, made a surprise appearance, bringing cheer and excitement to the event. These esteemed guests further highlighted the significance of Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law's commitment to supporting the community.