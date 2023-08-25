Top Personal Injury Firm, Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, Secures Monumental $21.5 Million Verdict in Motorcycle Accident Case

Ligori and Ligori, a renowned personal injury law firm, is thrilled to announce their recent triumph in securing a groundbreaking $21.5 million verdict on behalf of their client in a motorcycle accident case.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The trial, which took place in August in Pinellas County, was a testament to the tireless efforts and meticulous preparation put forth by the Ligori and Ligori Attorneys at Law team. Attorneys John Castro and Keith Ligori spearheaded the legal team, showcasing their unwavering dedication and commitment to justice. Their client, who tragically had his leg amputated as a result of the accident, found solace in the unwavering support and expertise provided by his esteemed attorneys during Case No. 21-002628-CI at the Pinellas County Clerk of Court, Sixth Judicial Circuit. Preparing for a trial of this magnitude requires an immense amount of time, resources and expertise, which not every law firm possesses. However, the legal team at Ligori and Ligori Attorneys at Law prides themselves on their ability to provide unparalleled representation, regardless of the challenges faced. Trial preparation can be an arduous and complex process and the team left no stone unturned, investing time and resources to build a strong case that stood up in court. Ligori and Ligori Attorneys at Law has built a reputation for its unwavering commitment to its clients and its relentless pursuit of justice. The firm specializes in personal injury cases, offering comprehensive legal services to individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Ligori and Ligori Attorneys at Law's commitment to its clients is unwavering, and the firm consistently strives to achieve justice for those it represents, fighting until the very end, to help them receive the compensation they deserve.