Phoenix apartment residents can now receive accurate moving quotes without scheduling an in-home visit. BMS Moving & Storage's new BMS Virtual Home Scan positions the full-service mover among the top apartment moving companies in Phoenix through a contact-free, smartphone-based estimate process.

PHOENIX, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMS Moving & Storage, a top-rated apartment moving company servicing the Phoenix area, launched the BMS Virtual Home Scan, a contact-free estimate option for residents seeking apartment moving companies in Phoenix without the scheduling hurdles of traditional in-home assessments. The tool allows renters to record their home inventory via smartphone and receive a comprehensive moving quote in minutes, with no app download or appointment required. The virtual scan is available for local and long-distance residential moves.

What Makes BMS Ideal for Phoenix Apartment Moving Services?

BMS delivers full-service, stress-free apartment moving for Phoenix residents, with 17 locations nationwide and roots in the industry dating to 1936. The company handles local and long-distance residential moves for renters of all ages. Its newest offering sets it apart from apartment moving services that still require in-person assessments.

The BMS Virtual Home Scan gives Phoenix apartment residents a more convenient path to their moving quote:

Flexible survey options: Residents choose between a guided live video walk-through with a BMS estimator or a self-service recording completed on their own schedule.

No apps required: The tool runs on a smartphone with no additional software downloads.

Quick, accurate quotes: Digital inventory calculations deliver moving quotes in minutes.

Dedicated move coordinator: A BMS coordinator serves as a personal contact throughout the estimate and move.

How Does a Virtual Moving Estimate Work for Apartment Residents in Phoenix?

Virtual moving estimates for Phoenix apartment residents work in four steps through the BMS Virtual Home Scan platform. After choosing a survey method, residents access a secure link and document their belongings room by room. The platform then calculates a comprehensive quote from digital inventory, truck space and labor.

The preparation process takes about five minutes, and quotes typically arrive shortly after submission. Apartment residents can complete the scan evenings or weekends without coordinating around an estimator's visit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Discover answers to common questions about apartment moving companies in Phoenix and virtual moving estimates.

How does a virtual moving estimate work?

A virtual moving estimate allows residents to walk a moving company through their home via smartphone video rather than scheduling an in-person visit. The BMS Virtual Home Scan generates a comprehensive quote from a digital inventory of belongings, with results typically delivered in minutes.

What should apartment residents look for when choosing a moving company?

Apartment residents should prioritize companies that handle the full scope of a move, from packing and loading to transport and storage. Transparent valuation options and dedicated communication are equally important factors to consider. BMS provides all of these through a full-service model with a dedicated move coordinator.

About BMS Moving & Storage

BMS Moving & Storage is a full-service residential and commercial moving and storage company with more than 17 locations. BMS ranks among the top apartment moving companies in Phoenix, offering full-service local and long-distance residential moves and packing services. The company holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating from more than 4,047 verified reviews, reflecting a record of stress-free, timely and effective service. It provides local and long-distance residential moves and storage solutions for renters.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, BMS Moving & Storage, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://movebms.com/

SOURCE BMS Moving & Storage