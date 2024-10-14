Top Plastic Surgery Practice pēkomd Announces New Office Opening in Columbus, OH, Led by Dr. Daniel Straka

The pēkomd Columbus area clinic is equipped with the latest technology and adheres to the highest standards of cleanliness and safety, creating a comfortable and welcoming environment for all patients.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A top name in plastic surgery and aesthetic solutions, pēkomd, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location at 200 W. Wilson Bridge Rd in Worthington, Ohio. This expansion marks a significant milestone in their commitment to providing exceptional, personalized care in a state-of-the-art clinic, where artistry is blended with advanced medical expertise to achieve outstanding results in plastic surgery. At pēkomd Columbus, the team of highly skilled plastic surgeons deliver an extensive range of services that cater to every aspect of the beauty journey. Leading the Columbus team is Dr. Daniel Straka, M.D., a board certified and fellowship trained oculofacial plastic surgeon, who specializes in surgical and non-surgical cosmetic eyelid and facial rejuvenation, hair transplant surgery and reconstructive surgery. As a complement to his surgical practice, he has extensive expertise in regenerative procedures including platelet rich plasma (PRP), laser skin resurfacing, and hair restoration including follicular unit extraction (FUE) hair transplant surgery. As one of only a few surgeons in central Ohio trained in both ophthalmic and facial plastic surgery, Dr. Straka has an unmatched attention to detail and artistry.

The new facility is dedicated to offering a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical options to address aesthetic concerns and help clients achieve their desired appearance. Whether enhancing the face, breast or body, pēkomd has solutions to help clients look and feel their best. From innovative medspa treatments to intricate plastic surgery procedures, the team is committed to delivering unparalleled results that surpass expectations. Patient satisfaction and safety are prioritized at pēkomd, and the doctors bring years of experience and a commitment to excellence, ensuring each procedure is performed with precision. Utilizing cutting-edge techniques, pēkomd ensures that clients receive the highest quality care and achieve optimal outcomes. Whether considering surgical or non-surgical treatments, the elite medical team is there to guide clients through their aesthetic journey and help them attain beautiful, natural-looking results.