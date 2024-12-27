Top Plastic Surgery Practice pēkomd Announces New Office Opening in Dayton, Ohio

The pēkomd Dayton location is equipped with the latest technology and adheres to the highest standards of cleanliness and safety, creating a comfortable and welcoming environment for all patients.

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A top name in plastic surgery and aesthetic solutions, pēkomd, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location at 6728 Loop Road Suite 301 in Dayton, OH. This expansion marks a milestone in the practice's commitment to providing exceptional, personalized care in a state-of-the-art clinic, where artistry is blended with advanced medical expertise to achieve outstanding results in plastic surgery. At pēkomd Dayton, the team of highly skilled plastic surgeons delivers an extensive range of services that cater to every aspect of the beauty journey. Leading the Dayton office is Dr. Nickolay P. Markov under the guidance of and accompanied by Dr. Peter Koltz. Distinguished by his Ivy League training, Dr. Markov is recognized as a top expert in plastic surgery. With board certifications in both general surgery and plastic surgery, Dr. Markov earned his medical degrees from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and completed his general surgery residency at Brooke Army Medical Center. His advanced training includes a fellowship in plastic surgery at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and a microsurgery fellowship at Yale New Haven Hospital. Dr. Nickolay Markov specializes in cancer care reconstruction, offering a wide range of implant-based and autologous options with a particular focus on free flap microsurgical tissue transfer. Additionally, he excels in body contouring procedures and cosmetic surgery. The pēkomd clinic in Dayton provides treatments ranging from timeless anti-aging techniques to innovative facial contouring, all designed to enhance natural beauty. Whether it is a breast augmentation, lift, or reduction, the surgeons at pēkomd are committed to compassionate care. Utilizing advanced techniques, the skilled surgeons at pēkomd sculpt and refine physiques, empowering patients with confidence in the expert care they receive.