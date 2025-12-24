Top Point Expands Global Collaboration with Comprehensive Medical Device Manufacturing & Turnkey Factory Solutions

Top Point is expanding its global collaboration by delivering medical device manufacturing and turnkey factory solutions to partners worldwide. Supported by facilities certified under ISO 13485 and GMP standards, the company provides end-to-end support across product development, production, and regulatory compliance.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top Point, headquartered in the Republic of Korea, announced that the company is strengthening its collaboration base across the global medical device market while providing high-quality, reliable manufacturing solutions to partners worldwide.

Top Point specializes in the development and manufacturing management of a wide range of disposable medical devices—including syringes and cannulas—and offers customized OEM and contract manufacturing services tailored to client requirements.

The company also supports partners who are launching medical device production for the first time or expanding existing facilities. Through its turnkey solutions, Top Point provides end-to-end support covering factory design, equipment installation, production line setup, and operational configuration, enabling partners to establish stable and compliant manufacturing environments.

Top Point aims to grow alongside its clients and build long-term success as a trusted partner. From product planning and production to quality control, certification, and post-market support, the company works closely with clients at every stage to deliver solutions that meet the demands of diverse global markets.

Top Point has been officially recognized by the Korean government as a Certified Trading Company, acknowledging the company's export capabilities and global supply network. This certification is granted to companies that meet national criteria for export performance and global supply competence.

At its Korean headquarters, Young Corporation oversees international sales and business development, while its ISO 13485- and GMP-certified manufacturing plants—TOP POINT INDUSTRY in Korea and PT TOP POINT MEDICAL in Indonesia—produce a wide range of medical devices that meet global regulatory standards.

CEO Young-Chul Kim stated:"Our mission is to build a supply system that global customers can trust and rely on. We strive to become a long-term partner that grows together with our clients. By working closely with customers across product planning, manufacturing, quality, and post-market support, we will continue to expand alongside global markets."

Media Contact

Park Doo Ri, Young Corporation, 82 32-329-5138, [email protected], https://www.toppointkim.com/

SOURCE Top Point