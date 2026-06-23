Top-Producing Agents Leave Christie's, Return to Engel & Völkers to Launch First Coast Shop

Luxury real estate leaders rejoin the Engel & Völkers brand, expanding its presence across Northeast Florida.

NEW YORK and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers, the global luxury real estate brand, today announced that top-producing agents Nicholas Eklund and Joanie Heighes have returned to the Engel & Völkers brand to launch a new shop serving Florida's First Coast. Their return marks the first direct franchise with Engel & Völkers Americas in Florida, as the brand focuses on direct, strategic expansion opportunities in the state.

Eklund and Heighes were previously Private Office advisors, the brand's highest distinction, with an Engel & Völkers shop that transitioned to Christie's International Real Estate. Following that period, they made the decision to return to the Engel & Völkers brand, valuing its brand positioning, collaborative culture, global referral network, and commitment to delivering elevated client experiences. Their team has consistently ranked among top performers in Florida's First Coast including achieving a top-five ranking among more than 12,000 agents in Jacksonville.

"Welcoming Nicholas and Joanie back to the Engel & Völkers brand is a powerful testament to the strength of our network and the collaborative community we've built," said Stuart Siegel, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. "They are prime examples of the caliber of real estate professionals attracted to Engel & Völkers. Their leadership, combined with their deep market expertise, creates a compelling opportunity for real estate professionals and clients across Florida's First Coast. This marks the beginning of a new growth strategy for the Engel & Völkers network collectively in Florida, and we look forward to supporting them in such a dynamic market."

The new shop will serve Ponte Vedra Beach and the greater First Coast region, an area known for its high-net-worth communities, top-ranked school systems, and strong demand from both domestic and international buyers. The region has experienced significant appreciation over the past decade, particularly in oceanfront and luxury properties, making it an increasingly attractive destination for affluent clientele.

Eklund brings a unique perspective shaped by his background in building and design, enabling him to guide clients through complex real estate and development decisions with clarity and insight. Heighes, a seasoned advisor with an extensive referral network, has built her business on relationships cultivated through years of collaboration, including connections formed through the Engel & Völkers Private Office network.

"The decision to affiliate again with the Engel & Völkers brand was driven by the culture and the strength of its global network," said Heighes. "The relationships we built through the Engel & Völkers Private Office network and the collaborative spirit of the brand are unmatched, and we're excited to reintroduce that experience to our clients and our community."

"The Engel & Völkers brand represents a level of professionalism, connection, and shared purpose that aligns with how we want to grow," added Eklund. "As we build this new shop, our focus is on bringing together the right people who value collaboration, integrity, and long-term relationships."

The team plans to grow their brokerage into several shop locations with a focus on thoughtful recruitment and community involvement. Their vision includes reestablishing a culture centered on giving back, mentorship, and delivering elevated service to clients throughout the region.

To learn more, visit firstcoast.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with approximately 6,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Elliot Schimel, Mission Control Marketing, 1 5164481472, [email protected], https://www.missioncontrol.marketing/

Katelyn Castellano, Engel & Völkers Americas, 1 646-517-3105, [email protected], www.evrealestate.com

SOURCE Engel & Völkers