Top Questions About Aviation Construction Answered by Industry Experts

What Makes Airport Construction Different from Other Projects?

Airport construction is unlike any other type of project because it must occur within fully operational facilities. The complexity lies in maintaining day-to-day airport functions while upgrading or building new infrastructure.

Swinerton has recently demonstrated this expertise providing comprehensive construction management and project coordination to successfully execute work at some of the busiest airports in the world.

At Denver International Airport (DEN) we completed the United Airlines' Gates of the Future (GOTF) project without a single flight delay or cancellation.

International Airport (LAX), Swinerton is optimizing the baggage system in the International Terminal while maintaining current operations without disruption. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Swinerton has built-out roughly 50,000 square feet of Sky Club and In-Flight Service Lounge spaces elevating the airline's passenger experience without disrupting operations.

Key Differences:

24/7 Operations: Construction often occurs during strict overnight windows to avoid disrupting daily airport operations. For example, at DEN, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. , ensuring gates were ready to receive passengers by 5 a.m.

, ensuring gates were ready to receive passengers by Security Requirements: Teams must maintain stringent security protocols, including nightly security sweeps to ensure no tools or materials remain in passenger areas.

Tight Coordination: Projects require collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including airlines, airport authorities, and federal agencies like the TSA.

Existing Facilities & Infrastructure: Airport projects typically require coordination with or modification to existing facilities and utilities but are often provided with incomplete as-built documentation. Careful planning, investigation, and due diligence are key to smooth construction execution.

At Long Beach Airport (LGB), new construction was set adjacent to the operational terminal facility and required extensive investigation of existing buildings and systems. As part of this scope, Swinerton hired a subcontractor to perform underground utility mapping to discover unforeseen conditions prior to construction.

How Does Swinerton Minimize Disruptions During Construction?

Swinerton employs a phased construction approach to ensure airport operations remain unaffected. This method involves dividing the project into manageable segments and completing them systematically to avoid major interruptions.

Swinerton's Approach:

Clear wayfinding and temporary signage guide passengers through construction zones.

Real-Time Coordination: Regular stakeholder meetings allow for proactive problem-solving and schedule optimization.

At LAX, Swinerton regularly co-locates with our project teams; designers, engineers, subcontractors, airport project managers; to enable real-time coordination and collaboration.

Phased Implementation: Work is divided into manageable segments with detailed logistics plans.

At DEN, Swinerton coordinated the renovation of United Airlines' gates into holdroom groups, carefully coordinating the transformation of up to eight gates simultaneously.

What Are the Latest Trends in Aviation Construction?

As passenger expectations evolve and technology advances, several key trends are transforming airport construction:

Key Trends:

Touchless Technologies

Facial recognition at security checkpoints

Self-service check-in and baggage systems

Touchless restroom facilities

Digital wayfinding solutions

Enhanced Passenger Experience

Intuitive wayfinding

Varied seating options with integrated power

Sound-dampening features for comfort

Improved ADA accessibility

Integration of natural elements and biophilic design

Data-Driven Design

Pedestrian simulation modeling to optimize flow and maximize revenue

Dynamic queuing systems

Space utilization analysis

Real-time capacity management

Smart parking solutions

What Sets Swinerton Apart in Aviation Construction?

Swinerton's success in aviation construction stems from our deep understanding of airport operations, commitment to excellence, and proven ability to deliver complex projects without disrupting operations.

Our Differentiators:

Extensive Experience Reduces your Risk: Over 60 years of aviation construction expertise across more than 50 commercial airports.

Proven Process: Our ONE TEAM approach ensures seamless collaboration between all stakeholders.

Outstanding Results: Serving as a long-term partner to airports and airlines across the country, Swinerton continuously demonstrates our ability to deliver ahead of schedule and under budget while maintaining perfect safety records and zero operational impacts.

Swinerton strives to build strong relationships serving as a reliable construction partner with our clients and has executed roughly 100 projects with Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines at airports across their services areas.

How Does Swinerton Support Sustainability in Aviation Construction?

Sustainability is integral to modern aviation construction, aligning with airports' environmental goals while delivering long-term value.

Sustainable Practices:

Material Selection: We prioritize sustainable materials, including low-VOC paints and carpeting, low embodied carbon structural solutions, recyclable surfaces, and durable furnishings that reduce replacement frequency.

Waste Management: Construction waste is carefully sorted for recycling and reuse.

At DEN, we achieved 100% recycling of existing carpet and repurposed much of the existing seating and technology.

Energy Efficiency: Projects integrate energy-efficient systems and technologies to reduce long-term environmental impact.

How Does Swinerton Use Technology in Aviation Construction?

Swinerton leverages advanced technologies and innovative approaches to enhance project delivery and ensure exceptional results.

Key Capabilities:

Virtual Design and Construction: We utilize BIM modeling and advanced coordination tools to optimize installations and prevent conflicts before construction begins.

Quality Tracking Technology: Our custom PowerBI-based Quality Tracker system enables real-time monitoring of construction quality and progress.

Communication Platforms: Digital tools facilitate seamless coordination between stakeholders and enable quick response to changing conditions.

Aviation construction requires a unique combination of precision, collaboration, and innovation. At Swinerton, we're proud to bring decades of expertise to every project, ensuring airports remain operational while delivering world-class infrastructure.

