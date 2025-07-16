Top-Ranked MINI of Downtown Los Angeles Celebrates $1 Million Renovation

MINI of Downtown Los Angeles, part of the Car Pros Automotive Group, and the top-ranked MINI dealer in Southern California, celebrates its grand re-opening, marking the completion of a $1 million renovation, and delivers an enhanced customer experience Post this

MINI of Downtown Los Angeles was acquired by the Car Pros Automotive Group in 2023 from Nick Alexander Imports. The MINI dealership has deep roots in Southern California and, specifically, in downtown Los Angeles, having served the community and surrounding area with distinction for more than 40 years. In addition to being the #1 MINI dealer in Southern California, it is a Top 10 MINI dealer nationally.

"This reaffirms our long-term commitment to the MINI brand, the DTLA community, and to our customers. We are proud of the focused, premium MINI experience our team consistently delivers, and incredibly grateful to our customers and the broader LA community for celebrating this exciting new chapter with us. Their energy, loyalty, and love for the brand inspire us every day, and we are pleased to continue investing in this neighborhood and the MINI community," concluded Phillips.

On Saturday, June 21st, 2025, the dealership celebrated the grand re-opening with a "Cars & Coffee" event that brought together MINI enthusiasts from across the region. Guests enjoyed pastries, handcrafted espresso drinks, and exclusive test drives of the latest MINI models including the 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible and all-electric MINI Countryman SE. MINI Product Experts hosted VIP walk-arounds and demo drives, while local car-club members showcased classic and modern MINIs on site.

Car Pros, which is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships, was founded in 1993 by the Phillips family as a small used car lot with two employees. Since then, CEO Matthew Phillips and his team have grown Car Pros into one of the fastest growing dealership groups in the United States today, with more than 700 employees and nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California. Car Pros serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Glendale, Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

2024 was another year of sales leadership and customer service excellence across Car Pros' dealerships. In addition to MINI of Downtown Los Angeles ranking #6 in sales among MINI dealerships nationally, Car Pros Kia Glendale secured the #1 spot in new Kia retail sales in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year and Car Pros Honda El Monte was recognized as the #22 retail sales volume Honda dealer in the U.S.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of more than $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 185,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, Car Pros Automotive Group, 1 714-454-8776, [email protected]

Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications, 1 949-307-1723, [email protected]

SOURCE Car Pros Automotive Group