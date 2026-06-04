Top-Rated Aircraft Oxygen System Overhaul Provider HRD Aero Systems Partners with Forerunner AI to Cut Turnaround Times by 27%

One of the top-rated companies for aircraft oxygen system overhaul, HRD Aero Systems, is cutting turnaround times by 27% through a new partnership with Forerunner AI. The collaboration is helping streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency for aircraft oxygen system overhauls.

VALENCIA, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HRD Aero Systems, an independently owned aircraft safety equipment repair station, has partnered with Forerunner AI to help reduce turnaround times for aircraft oxygen system overhauls. The company said the AI-powered documentation platform is already helping technicians work more efficiently, cutting procedure search times by 27% across its California and Texas facilities.

The partnership supports more than 100 technicians and is part of HRD Aero Systems' overall drive to enhance compliance workflows and improve operational efficiency for airline and military customers worldwide.

How Is HRD Aero Systems Improving Efficiency in Aircraft Safety Equipment Repair?

The company says its partnership with Forerunner AI is helping technicians spend less time searching through complex maintenance documentation and more time completing repairs.

Before implementing the AI-powered platform, technicians often had to manually navigate lengthy Component Maintenance Manuals (CMMs) that could contain thousands of parts and procedures. According to HRD Aero Systems General Manager Jeff Patino, the process could slow operations and impact turnaround times. "Traditionally, navigating a CMM requires significant time and experience," Patino said. "These complexities slow us down, affecting turnaround time and quality outcomes."

Top-rated aircraft oxygen system overhaul provider HRD Aero Systems now uses Forerunner AI to help technicians ask plain-language questions and quickly locate information directly from approved source documentation. The company said the platform has already reduced procedure times by 27% and improved part lookup times by 79%. HRD also estimates technicians are saving about one hour per week on documentation-related tasks.

"Forerunner gives HRD an operational advantage," said Matt Salamone, COO. It allows the teams to move faster while still maintaining the compliance standards its customers expect.

What Does This Partnership Mean for the Future of Aviation Maintenance?

HRD Aero Systems said that, in addition to enhancing day-to-day workflows, the alliance is part of a wider push to use AI to help personnel in safety-critical maintenance environments. Rather than replacing technical expertise, the company views the technology as a tool that helps teams work more efficiently while maintaining compliance standards.

The platform is also helping streamline onboarding and training for newer technicians. According to Salamone, "Forerunner has also made onboarding easier. Newer technicians ramp faster, and experienced technicians move more efficiently."

HRD Aero Systems believes this type of AI-assisted workflow could help address several ongoing challenges across the aviation maintenance industry, including tighter turnaround expectations, workforce shortages and growing compliance demands.

Salamone said the platform helps ensure technicians can quickly access the right technical information to support more consistent decision-making across the shop floor, improving responsiveness, compliance and operational efficiency.

About HRD Aero Systems

HRD Aeros Systems is one of the world's top-rated companies for aircraft oxygen system overhauls and the largest independently owned safety equipment repair station, supporting major airlines and military applications worldwide. The company services more than 36,000 units annually and specializes in aircraft oxygen stations, fire extinguishers and inflatables. HRD has also earned the "145 Top Shop Award" for eight consecutive years.

About Forerunner

Forerunner is an AI-powered platform built to support aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul operations by helping technicians quickly access critical technical documentation and maintenance procedures.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, HRD Aero Systems, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.hrd-aerosystems.com

SOURCE HRD Aero Systems