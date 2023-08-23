Top Rated Physical Therapy Group Secures Partnership with University of Louisville Athletics

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to positively impact the communities we serve by delivering best-in-class musculoskeletal care and advancing physical therapy practices through evidence-based research." ~ Dr. Kristi Henderson, CEO of Confluent Health Tweet this

"We are delighted to be partnering with Louisville Athletics for the upcoming athletic season," said PRPT's CEO, Pat Wempe, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS. "We look forward to our association with exceptional student athletes who embody the same values that are important to our company – working hard and having fun."

With over 15 physical therapy practices across Kentucky, PRPT prides itself on delivering the best care and results to its patients through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies. This, along with a longstanding business relationship with Confluent Health, a Louisville-based family of physical and occupational therapy companies spanning the nation, and shared management services associated with it, PRPT is considered one of Kentucky's top rated physical and occupational therapy experts.

CEO of Confluent Health, Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, also expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to see ProRehab Physical Therapy collaborate with University of Louisville Athletics. The partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to positively impact the communities we serve by delivering best-in-class musculoskeletal care and advancing physical therapy practices through evidence-based research."

In addition, Founder and Executive Chairman of Confluent Health, Dr. Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP, FAPTA, has a rich history with the University of Louisville having served in multiple past and current roles with the University of Louisville's Board of Trustees. Dr. Benz's deep involvement with the university and its athletic association infuses this partnership with a sense of shared history and potential.

"The partnership between ProRehab Physical Therapy and University of Louisville Athletics has created a power team between top-tier physical therapists and top-performing collegiate athletes," added Dr. Benz. "I am confident in PRPT's top-notch care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. I could not be more thrilled to watch the partnership between PRPT and UofL bloom."

About ProRehab Physical Therapy: ProRehab Physical Therapy (PRPT) is a Kentucky-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, PRPT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit prorehab.com, or find them on Facebook at @prorehablou.

About Confluent Health: Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluenthealth.

