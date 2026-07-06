BMS Moving & Storage introduces its Virtual Estimate service for Phoenix homeowners. The offering provides transparent pricing and convenience through remote home assessments that eliminate scheduling conflicts and provide accurate moving quotes.

PHOENIX, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMS Moving & Storage announced the March launch of its Virtual Estimate service for homeowners moving in Phoenix. The new offering addresses common concerns about hidden fees and unreliable movers by providing clear assessments through video technology. This technology connects clients with licensed moving specialists from the comfort of their homes.

What Makes BMS Moving & Storage Stand Out Among Phoenix Movers?

Those seeking reliable moving services prioritize accuracy and up-front pricing. BMS Moving & Storage delivers both through its virtual estimate platform, which allows clients to receive detailed assessments without coordinating in-home visits. A specialist guides residents through each room via smartphone or tablet, documenting items and providing immediate feedback on logistics and costs.

Key services include:

Residential moves across local areas

Full-service packing and unpacking

Careful handling and secure loading

Storage solutions for temporary needs

Senior and military moving services

The company serves the Phoenix area with attention to the specific needs of senior residents planning downsizing moves and younger families managing growing households. Licensed and insured, it maintains proper valuation coverage to protect household items throughout every relocation.

How Do Virtual Moving Estimates Work?

Residents can contact BMS Moving & Storage to schedule a virtual moving estimate. During the appointment, a representative connects through video and walks through the home remotely while the client shows each room and answers questions about furniture, boxes and special items.

The inventory documentation happens in real time, with an accurate quote delivered based on the visual assessment. This process eliminates the need for strangers to enter the home before move day and allows clients to receive a preliminary estimate on the spot to avoid unexpected fees.

Frequently Asked Questions on the Best Residential Moving Companies in Phoenix

Discover answers to common questions about choosing reliable residential movers and understanding virtual estimate services.

What should Phoenix homeowners look for when choosing a residential moving company?

Residents should verify that the mover holds proper licensing and offers adequate valuation options for household goods. Reviews from prior clients and membership in professional moving associations also offer additional confidence.

Are virtual estimates as accurate as in-person assessments?

Yes. Video technology allows specialists to view items closely and ask detailed questions about furniture dimensions, special handling requirements and access challenges. The visual documentation also ensures the quote reflects the actual scope of the move.

About BMS Moving & Storage

BMS Moving & Storage delivers full-service residential moving solutions throughout the Phoenix area. It specializes in careful handling, comprehensive packing and storage availability for nearby relocations. The firm is licensed and insured with proper valuation coverage to create stress-free and timely moving experiences.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, BMS Moving & Storage, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://movebms.com/

SOURCE BMS Moving & Storage