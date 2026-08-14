Top-Rated Window Replacement Company Renewal By Andersen® Helps Asheville Homeowners Build Back Stronger After Record Storms

Renewal by Andersen has built a reputation as one of the top-rated window replacement companies in Asheville, North Carolina, and a rough stretch of summer storms is now testing that reputation. As severe weather strains window seals across the region, the company is helping homeowners repair storm damage.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homeowners across Asheville are turning to Renewal by Andersen® for window repair and replacement work after severe weather battered the region in late July 2026. The company, a long-standing provider of custom-manufactured replacement windows, has seen a jump in requests from residents dealing with storm-damaged frames and moisture intrusion. The surge follows a run of extreme weather rarely seen in this stretch of the southern Appalachians.

What Storms Hit Asheville in Summer 2026?

Asheville recorded its first tornado warning inside city limits since 2009, a gap of more than 17 years, during severe thunderstorms on July 28 and 29, 2026. On July 30, the National Weather Service issued a preliminary statement confirming an EF0 tornado touched down in nearby Madison County, with estimated peak winds of 80 mph. The storm system brought widespread power outages and downed trees across western North Carolina.

Just days earlier, Asheville broke a 118-year rainfall record on July 23, as 1.73 inches of rain fell in a single day. Repeated rounds of heavy rain flooded roads and prompted warnings that more flooding could follow. The back-to-back events exposed weak points around window frames and seals that only become obvious once water gets in.

How Does Renewal by Andersen Support Storm-Damaged Homes?

Renewal by Andersen manufactures replacement windows built to withstand the kind of wind and moisture exposure the region just experienced. The company custom-measures each window to fit the opening it will fill, reducing the small gaps where water tends to enter during a heavy storm.

"We manufacture our products according to your exact measurements for a tight, waterproof fit. Our exclusive Fibrex® material combines wood fiber and thermoplastic polymer for weatherproof frames," according to Renewal by Andersen®.

That Fibrex® composite is central to the company's approach to severe-weather regions. Unlike wood, it resists rot and warping from repeated rain exposure, and it holds its shape through temperature swings common in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Homeowners weighing a replacement after storm damage typically look at a few key factors:

Weatherproof frame material: Fibrex® composite is designed to resist the rot and warping that wood and lower-grade vinyl frames can develop after storm exposure.

Energy performance: Renewal by Andersen® windows meet ENERGY STAR® requirements and use High Performance™ Low-E4® glass to block harmful ultraviolet rays and help prevent heat loss.

Installation timing: The company installs windows year-round, which matters when storm repairs need to happen quickly.

About Renewal by Andersen®

Renewal by Andersen® designs, manufactures and installs custom replacement windows and doors for homeowners across the country. The company measures each product to the exact dimensions of the existing opening and builds with proprietary Fibrex® composite material for durability in a range of climates. Renewal by Andersen® serves homeowners throughout western North Carolina.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Renewal By Andersen, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://rbawindowreplacements.com/

SOURCE Renewal By Andersen