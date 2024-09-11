Top Real Estate and Thought Leaders to Headline NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2024 Conference In San Diego

"In a world where the future is constantly evolving, NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2024 will be the defining event for real estate professionals and entrepreneurs who want to own their destiny," said 2024 NAHREP President Nora Aguirre. Post this

This year's NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE conference is more than just an event—it's a movement. It empowers real estate professionals with the knowledge, insights, and connections to not only build their success but to create lasting wealth for generations to come. By bringing together top CEOs, industry leaders, and thought-provoking sessions, we are providing the tools and inspiration necessary to serve the growing Hispanic market and contribute to a more resilient and innovative economy.

Top Sessions Include

"Why Billionaires Love the Tax Code: How You Can Use IRS Strategies to Build Wealth Like Them" ( Thursday, September 12th ): Nely Galan , New York Times bestselling author of Self Made, teams up with renowned tax expert Julio Gonzalez , the founder of Engineered Taxes (ETS). As the largest specialty tax engineering firm in the country, ETS is dedicated to preserving wealth through IRS engineering-based services.

): , bestselling author of Self Made, teams up with renowned tax expert , the founder of Engineered Taxes (ETS). As the largest specialty tax engineering firm in the country, ETS is dedicated to preserving wealth through IRS engineering-based services. "A Conversation with Almodovar: An Insider's Look at Fannie Mae and the Housing Market" ( Friday, September 13th ): An insightful fireside chat with Priscilla Almodovar , the first female President and CEO of Fannie Mae, moderated by NAHREP CEO Gary Acosta .

): An insightful fireside chat with , the first female President and CEO of Fannie Mae, moderated by NAHREP CEO . "Courage in the Face of Adversity: Nando Parrado's Story"( Friday, September 13th ): Fernando "Nando" Seler Parrado Dolgay is a Uruguayan businessman, former rugby player, and racing driver. He is one of the sixteen survivors of the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed in the Andes on October 13, 1972 .

Story"( ): Fernando "Nando" Seler Parrado Dolgay is a Uruguayan businessman, former rugby player, and racing driver. He is one of the sixteen survivors of the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed in the Andes on . "Beyond the Zestimate: Zillow's CEO on Building a Housing Super App" ( Saturday, September 14th ): Zillow's newly appointed CEO, Jeremy Wacksman , will discuss the future of real estate and how Zillow is working to make the home buying and selling process more seamless for buyers, sellers, and renters.

): Zillow's newly appointed CEO, , will discuss the future of real estate and how Zillow is working to make the home buying and selling process more seamless for buyers, sellers, and renters. "¡Éxito Latino! Recognizing NAHREP's Top 250 Agents and Loan Officers" ( Saturday, September 14th ): Join us for an uplifting ceremony honoring the NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents and Mortgage Originators! Celebrate the incredible achievements of the top three winners from the team, individual, and LO categories, who have helped thousands of families and individuals achieve the dream of homeownership.

Other NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE Features

Release of 2024 State of Hispanic Wealth Report ( Friday, September 14 ): This report takes an annual inventory of where Latinos are concerning the entrepreneurship and retirement contribution goals set by the Hispanic Wealth Project and addresses the misconceptions that fuel misleading narratives about Hispanic economic contributions.

): This report takes an annual inventory of where Latinos are concerning the entrepreneurship and retirement contribution goals set by the Hispanic Wealth Project and addresses the misconceptions that fuel misleading narratives about Hispanic economic contributions. "63 MILLION & ONE" ( Thursday, September 12 ): This multimedia presentation will tell the story of one man's journey from Mexico to the United States , highlighting the experiences and aspirations of Latinos in America.

): This multimedia presentation will tell the story of one man's journey from to , highlighting the experiences and aspirations of Latinos in America. AVANCE: A multi-day business conference-within-a-conference focused on the intersection of sports, business, and Latino culture which will include panel sessions, roundtables, and networking opportunities highlighting the role of Latinos in the evolving economics of sports, career mobility in the sports industry, sports start-ups, and audience trends. It will also include a scholastic basketball tournament showcasing several top NBA prospects from Spain , Mexico , and the United States .

, , and . Entertainment ( Saturday, September 14 ): A live concert featuring Luis Fonsi at The Rady Shell.

NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2024 promises to be a dynamic and engaging event that will provide valuable insights networking opportunities, and inspiration for all attendees. For more information about the conference, including registration details and a full agenda, visit http://www.nahrep.org.

All registrants for NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2024 will receive full access to L'ATTITUDE sessions, and guests may purchase registration(s) for ticketed events. Both full conference and one-day passes are available. For more information about NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2024, including registration information and a full agenda, visit http://www.nahrep.org.

About NAHREP

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually and multimedia content. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership, read our 2024 policy priorities here.

Media Contact

Orlando Camargo, NAHREP, 858-622-9046, [email protected], https://nahrep.org/

SOURCE NAHREP