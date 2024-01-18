'Top reasons glamping is becoming a luxurious outdoor adventure,' a new report from the Paso Robles tent rental company

Glamping is a special way to enjoy spectacular natural settings without giving up a comfy bed, fine dining, and romance under the stars. Post this

In its 2023 report, the North American Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report, published by KOA, claims that glamping and camping accounted for 32% of the leisure travel market in 2022. The experience has become more than just a weekend or week long getaway. More and more people are turning to glamping for:

Family reunions.

Bridal and bachelor parties.

Corporate team building events.

Novel and exciting ways to experience outdoor adventures.

Family weekend adventures.

Glamping can be the perfect outdoor experience for a bridal shower, an engagement announcement, a family reunion, or just for friends to get together. Spring and summer come early on California's Central Coast. Now is the time to plan a glamping adventure. Plan something exotic like a wild west adventure by searching popular travel and vacation sites, or plan a smaller DIY experience closer to home, recommends the Paso Robles tent rental team.

What would a perfect DIY glamping weekend look like? The ideal glamping adventure means:

Arrange for a caterer who prepares and serves the meals.

Arrange for tents and furnishings and someone to set up and break down when the event is over.

Arrange for special furnishings, depending on the event, such as a bar, a portable dance floor and a stage.

All the guests need to do is arrive at the appointed time, enjoy themselves, and go home, relaxed and refreshed.

Glamping is a special way to enjoy spectacular natural settings without giving up a comfy bed and fine dining, and romance under the stars. Enjoy the days exploring the region, or maybe some boating or swimming if the chosen location is near the water. Imagine waking up to the sound of birds chirping and stepping outside to witness a picturesque sunrise or unwinding with a glass of wine while taking in a mesmerizing sunset. The natural beauty of the location is an essential ingredient in creating a truly luxurious glamping experience.

All About Events, the Paso Robles tent rental company, provides affordable, quality rentals for every kind of event from weddings, parties, and corporate events. The hardworking and professional staff works with wedding coordinators, event planners, caterers, businesses, and individuals to tastefully accommodate all party rentals necessary for a perfect event. Furnishings range from everything needed for food service, including fine China, glassware, and tableware to unique tables and chairs, portable bars and dance floors, lighting, climate control, and more.

