Top reasons to greet the new school year with a healthy smile

Kids are extra active during summer vacation. An accidental fall or injury to the face or mouth may not show up for a while. Kids are resilient, and a ball missing the catch and hitting the face, a miscalculated dive, or an unplanned dismount from a horse, bike, or ORV, may not show up until months later.

To help avoid discomfort and missed school days due to dental pain, the Paso Robles dentist recommends getting kids to the dentist as close as possible to the start of the school year. Entering the school year with a thorough check-up establishes dental health for the rest of the term. Problems are identified and addressed, oral hygiene issues are identified and addressed, and potential problems are also identified.

Cavities, teeth that have been chipped or cracked from summer activities, plaque building, and early gum problems can be identified and addressed. This early intervention saves children from discomfort, missing school, and helps prevent dental emergencies. Fixing a cavity, or a teeth cleaning, and oral care instruction are much less expensive than dealing with an emergency.

Dental check-ups are excellent oral hygiene educational opportunities. The time the dentist and hygienist take to review proper brushing, flossing, and nutrition pays off in healthier mouths. Kids being kids, they are more likely to take oral hygiene advice from a professional than from mom or dad.

Other beneficial results from early dental check-ups include:

Boosted confidence—A bright, healthy smile impacts social and emotional well-being. Kids who are self-conscious about their teeth may hesitate to participate in class, school activities, and even to engage with their classmates.





Setting up lifelong oral health routines—Dental check-ups are opportunities to teach kids about oral health. The mouth can be a gateway to health for the entire body. The more kids understand the importance of good dental hygiene, the more likely they are to develop lifelong hygiene habits.

"We encourage parents to be deeply involved in their kids' dental health," reports the Paso Robles dentist, "just as they are with all health issues." The top tips Dr. Davis has for parents are:

Help your kids establish a relationship with their dentist. A good relationship can reduce fear of dental appointments, help kids understand how important their choices are for their overall health, and help them establish lifelong healthy habits.





Let the kids be part of the dental procedure decision process. It's important that they understand that procedures are for their health instead of something being done to them.





It's okay to oversee morning and bedtime brushing and flossing for younger kids.





Limit sugary snacks and encourage drinking water, and rinsing with water between meals and snacks.

Include them when putting together the grocery shopping list and when deciding the weekly menu.

Dr. Lisa Lu Davis has been serving the dental needs of California Central Coast families since 2007. She grew up near Santa Cruz, California, a short distance from Paso Robles, and attained her Doctorate of Dental Medicine (DMD) from Temple University in 1999. Dr. Davis graduated at the top of her class at Temple University, receiving awards in radiology, treatment planning, and restorative clinics. She was honored with the Hahnemann award for her research in Sjogren's Syndrome, a disease affecting the salivary glands.

